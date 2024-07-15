An American hiker lost her life after slipping into a crevasse while she was hiking on trail 716 in the Pale di San Martino group. The woman was near the Travignolo pass, in the Cantoni valley, on the border between Veneto and Trentino, at an altitude of about 2,900 meters above sea level, when while walking across a snowfield with chains on her feet she slipped into the valley, subsequently falling into a crevasse for about 25 meters. Her hiking companion raised the alarm by calling the Single Emergency Number 112 around 4:30 p.m., after having left the scene of the accident to find a signal.

The Central Emergency Unit requested the intervention of the helicopter that took on board three operators from the San Martino di Castrozza Alpine and Speleological Rescue Station. After having identified the crevasse from above, the helicopter rescue technician was hoisted to the site, along with the other rescuers. To reach the woman, the technicians lowered themselves into the crevasse until they found her lifeless body. After the doctor confirmed her death, and once the authorities had given the go-ahead, the body was recovered on board the helicopter and transferred to Falcade in Veneto. Also on site was an operator from the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza stationed at Passo Rolle.