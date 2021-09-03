A hiker in the Czech Bohemian Forest National Park had to be rescued by the mountain rescue service. The 66-year-old suddenly showed massive allergic reactions.

Kvila – When the ambulance arrived, the patient’s tongue and face were already massively swollen, the mountain rescue service announced on Thursday. An adder had bitten the hiker’s finger while she was picking blueberries. But it wasn’t until two hours after the incident that the 66-year-old called for help.

“We were there very quickly and found that the lady was actually bitten on the finger by a snake,” said an employee of the Bohemian Forest, according to a press release. The man immediately provided first aid until an ambulance arrived. The woman from Prague was restless and paid more attention to her dog than to the first responders.

Wanderer swallows the snake’s poison

Then the hiker developed strong allergic reactions, which apparently also surprised the rescue workers. As it turned out, the woman had made a “serious” mistake. All the time before, she tried to suck the poison out of the wound on her finger and swallowed everything, according to the mountain rescue service. According to the doctors, this self-treatment triggered a severe allergic reaction in the 66-year-old.

The mountain rescue service takes the incident as an opportunity to urgently warn tourists and mushroom and berry pickers about poisonous snakes. Even at the beginning of autumn there could be more frequent encounters with poisonous snakes.

“If the bite has already occurred, do not try to push or suck the poison out of the wound under any circumstances. If you don’t have a chance to cool off, for example with ice cream, stay calm on the spot, move as little as possible and call for help immediately “

Adder (Viper berus) – poisonous, but not fatal

Adders are considered shy and usually only attack when they feel threatened. A bite does not usually end fatally for humans. The poison usually causes nausea and local bleeding and weakens the circulation. In extreme cases, a shock can occur. Therefore, a doctor should always be consulted.

Blueberries in the forest are tempting. © David Tanecek / imago

The Bohemian Forest (Sumava) borders directly on the Upper Palatinate-Bavarian Forest. Within the Czech Republic *, the free “Zachranka” app can be used on the mobile phone, which is also available in English and which transmits the position. The Czech word “Zachranka” means rescue service. (ml / dpa)