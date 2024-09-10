Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The bridge over the Alelebach in the Zillertal is a popular Instagram hotspot. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Mara Brandl

A desperate search is underway for a mountain hiker (34) in the Zillertal Alps. His last sign of life was a photo of a suspension bridge popular with Instagram users.

Mayrhofen – It is a very popular photo motif that mountain tourists like to Instagram, Facebook & Co. post: The small suspension bridge over the Alelebach near the Olperer Hut in the rear Zillertal (Tyrol). The bridge on the Berliner Höhenweg actually only crosses the mountain stream at a height of a few meters, but if you take a photo from the mountain side, the perspective is dizzying against the backdrop of the Schlegeis reservoir in the distance and the three-thousand-meter peaks of the Zillertal Alps with the Schlegeiskees glacier in the background.

Missing mountain hiker sent photo of Tyrolean Instagram bridge to family

Like many mountain tourists before him, a mountain hiker (34) from Bulgaria wanted to take such a photo – which he managed. On Saturday (September 7th) he proudly sent his family the photo of the bridge, which is located near the Olpererhütte (2389 meters). But then he didn’t hear from him again. When his family received no sign of life from him on Sunday (September 8th), his relatives reported him missing. The man had previously set off from Schlegeis on a tour to the Olpererhütte.

The Olpererhütte is located a little above the famous suspension bridge. © Bildagentur Muehlanger via www.imago-images.de

“We have to assume that it was an accident,” says a spokesman for the responsible police station in Mayrhofen. tt.comBecause his car was still in the parking lot in the valley, the man could not have left. On Sunday, the weather changed after it had been beautiful mountain weather until midday. Then it stormed and rained, the temperature dropped by ten degrees and later it even snowed in the higher elevations. Several mountain tourists also got into difficulties in the Zillertal.

Mountain rescuers search at site where there have already been several fatal accidents

The Tyrolean Alpine Police and Ginzling Mountain Rescue team were already searching for the missing man on Monday (September 9th) – also with the help of a drone: “The focus was on the Riepenbach area, where there have been several accidents in the past – some of them fatal,” explains Ginzling local branch manager Ulli Huber to the portal. At nightfall, the operation had to be called off without success. The search was resumed on Tuesday.

Last week, at least seven people were killed in Austria’s mountains. A priest died while descending from a mountain mass that he had celebrated. A mountain hiker from Hesse died in Gschnitz while he was also hiking alone. A desperate rescue operation is underway on Mont Blanc: Four mountaineers are missing here.