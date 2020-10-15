Chiemsee / Kirchberg in the forest / Fladungen / Leipheim. Moors like to be the setting for dark stories. No wonder, because fog forms due to the damp ground, which bathes the landscape in a mysterious twilight. Moors have not earned their reputation as eerie places, on the contrary: They are home to rare animals and plants – and as natural carbon stores they make a valuable contribution to environmental and climate protection.
Centuries ago Bavaria was largely covered by swamps. Our ancestors drained them to make room for arable land. The marshes that are still preserved today are a great destination for the whole family.
- Sterntaler felts. Around the Chiemsee you can find traces of peat extraction everywhere. Until well into the 20th century, peat was cut here in many places. In spas like Bad Aibling it is still used for medical applications. Many mining sites are museums today, reminding of the hard work of the peat cutters, for example the peat cuttings in the “Sterntaler Filze Moor Experience” near Bad Feilnbach. Children are accompanied on their explorations by a “moor elf”. The brave ones balance on tree trunks or climb the root mound. There is a bird watching station at the end of the path.
- Todtenauer Moor. With a peat thickness of around 8.50 meters, the Todtenau Moor is one of the mightiest and oldest moors in the Bavarian Forest. According to a legend, a small town is said to have sunk there about 500 years ago. Now and then, it is said, you can still hear the music and chants of the former townspeople here. They warn against entering this area of the moor. The core area of the moor in Kirchberg in Lower Bavaria has been under nature protection since 1983. A nature trail invites you to take a leisurely hike, and boards provide information about the moor and its nature.
- Black moor. “Do Not Enter”! This applies to Fladungen everywhere in the Black Moor in the Rhön – at least next to the boardwalk in the moor. Because kicks destroy the sensitive and rare plants that have settled here. The Bohlensteg leads on a two-kilometer circular path through the raised bog, which is home to hawks, ermines and lapwing, among others. Those who have made the way can at the end climb a lookout tower and enjoy the view of the expansive landscape.
- Swabian Donaumoos. The Donaumoos, the largest wetland area in southern Germany, extends between Neu-Ulm and Donauwörth. Numerous hiking and biking trails are laid out there, the Donaumoos working group offers an overview. Visitors can take a “listening tour” of the Bavarian Swabian Tourist Association through Leipheimer Moos: simply download the free app! The circular route leads past an ostrich farm and Scottish highland cattle. With a little luck you can also watch beavers at work.
The information on aktiv is reliable and recommended by employers’ associations.
Leave a Reply