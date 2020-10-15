Chiemsee / Kirchberg in the forest / Fladungen / Leipheim. Moors like to be the setting for dark stories. No wonder, because fog forms due to the damp ground, which bathes the landscape in a mysterious twilight. Moors have not earned their reputation as eerie places, on the contrary: They are home to rare animals and plants – and as natural carbon stores they make a valuable contribution to environmental and climate protection.

Centuries ago Bavaria was largely covered by swamps. Our ancestors drained them to make room for arable land. The marshes that are still preserved today are a great destination for the whole family.

Sterntaler felts. Around the Chiemsee you can find traces of peat extraction everywhere. Until well into the 20th century, peat was cut here in many places. In spas like Bad Aibling it is still used for medical applications. Many mining sites are museums today, reminding of the hard work of the peat cutters, for example the peat cuttings in the “Sterntaler Filze Moor Experience” near Bad Feilnbach. Children are accompanied on their explorations by a “moor elf”. The brave ones balance on tree trunks or climb the root mound. There is a bird watching station at the end of the path.

chiemsee-alpenland.de