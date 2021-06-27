In this Pride month many stories related to the community have been heard LGBT +. And one of them has to do with a singer from Japan, who participated in the music of the old games of Kingdom hearts and in the anime of Evangelion.

Is about Hikaru utada, which revealed this week that it is no binarie. Elle appeared on a special broadcast alongside the director Hideaki anno. It was during this that he made such a revelation to his fans.

Evangelion and Kingdom Hearts wouldn’t be the same without it

‘I am not binarie’ he said clearly, and then added ‘Happy Pride Month!’. It is not the first time he has spoken of the matter. On June 18, she shared feelings of her gender.

That time he commented ‘I’m sick of being asked if I’m’ miss or ma’am ‘or choosing between’ Miss / Mrs / Ms ‘for everyday things’. Added later ‘It bothers me that they identify me so strongly by my marital status or sex, and I do not identify myself with any of those prefixes.

There will be a new version of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 with some changes

Utada continued ‘every time, I feel like I’m forced to misrepresent myself. I long for an alternative option, one that anyone of any gender or social position can use ‘.

Decidedly he announced: ‘I looked for and discovered the noun’Mx. ‘ (pronounced as’ mix ‘), it was my choice!’. Topped with ‘is amazing and I hope it gets used more widely. I’m afraid my idea of ​​a gender-neutral noun will come too late… ‘.

Hikaru Utada hasn’t considered himself straight since 2016

The singer, recognized for his contributions to Evangelion, had been expressed long before about this matter. It was in 2016 that she revealed that she herself did not consider herself straight.

That was when he released the theme song Tomodachi, part of his album Fantôme. This song is written from the perspective of a gay person falling in love with his straight friend. Only that it was in this Pride month who decided to speak more openly.

One of the most recent topics of Hikaru utada It’s of One last kiss, which is the title song of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the most successful film of the series.

According to plans, it will be part of an LP that will be released in the West in the summer. Another tune he’s responsible for is PINK BLOOD, which complements the intro animation of the anime of To Your Eternity.

