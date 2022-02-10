To celebrate the release of the version Cloud from KINGDOM HEARTS on Nintendo Switch, Hikaru Utada premiered a new version of Face My Fearsopening piece of KINGDOM HEARTS III. It is about Face My Fears (AG Cook Remix)a track that will be included as a bonus of the CD version of BAD MODEthe latest album by the artist.

Although the video was made with the purpose of celebrating the Nintendo Switch compilation, fans of the series Disney and SQUARE ENIX they know that a new remix could also mean something else: the announcement of a new title in the series, unnumbered, may be in the company’s plans. While waiting to learn more from SQUARE ENIX, let’s enjoy this video.

Hikaru Utada – Face My Fears (AG Cook Remix)

Source: JAPANESE CULTURE PR TEAM

