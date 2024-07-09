“Hijri”…the difference between months and seasons

A few days ago, the crescent of the new Hijri year (1446) appeared. At the beginning of every year, the question of the difference between the months and seasons is raised, although the divergence occurred since the end of the tenth Hijri year (astronomical, understanding of the Arab calendar before Islam).

It came for reasons that were explained by the prohibition of intercalation with regard to the sacred months, in which people turn to their agriculture and trade, and to preserve the environment in all its forms (our article: Nature needs the sacred months 5/9/2020 Al-Ittihad), and the meaning of intercalation is delay, and before that there was agreement between the months and seasons, and the names of the months express their meanings, so the first and second springs correspond to spring, and Jumada al-Awwal and the second correspond to winter.

There is an opinion worth discussing, mentioned by the Iraqi scholar Mahmoud Shukri Al-Alusi (d. 1924), in his book that won the King of Sweden and Norway Prize (1889), “Nihayat Al-Arab fi Ma’rifat Ahwal Al-Arab”, why did the Arabs resort to Kabs, which is the lengthening of days, to extract a thirteenth month and thus achieve compatibility? It says: “The Arabs wanted their Hajj to be at the most fertile time of the year, the easiest for trading, and not to move from its place, so they learned Kabs”, and with the reservation that they had not used Kabs before, what about estimating the seasons of planting, grazing and harvesting?!

The meaning is that the prohibition of intercalation is a return to the religion of Abraham, although the Arabs, according to it, did not delay (the same source). The intercalation was forbidden by the verse: “The intercalation is only an addition to disbelief by which those who disbelieve are led astray. They make it lawful one year and forbid it another year” (At-Tawbah: 37). The verse that follows it explains the reason for its revelation, which is the inaction from war: “O you who have believed, what is[the matter]with you that when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah you adhere heavily to the earth?” (At-Tawbah: 38). However, now the matter is different. There is no legislation regarding the sacred months, whether fighting takes place in them or not. The names of the lunar months (the moon’s orbit around the Earth) among the Arabs were: The unused ones: Mu’tamar, Najr, Hawan, Sawan, Ruba, Ayda, Al-Asam, Adil, Natal, Wagil, Ranna, Burk, and others were said, and among them are the sacred months, corresponding to the Hijri months, and the used ones: those that begin with Muharram and end with Dhu al-Hijjah, and which the Hijri calendar followed (see: Nihayat al-Arab). Then we come to the setting of the date, the year 16-17 after the Hijra, during the caliphate of Omar bin Al-Khattab (13-23 AH), as he was the one who set the calendar. Muhammad bin Jarir Al-Tabari (d. 310 AH) narrates the story of that from several aspects, as is his habit in recording and criticizing the narration, that Caliph Omar gathered the people to determine the date, after he was asked to date the letters and collections by Abu Musa Al-Ash’ari (d. 54 AH): “We receive from you books that do not have a date,” so he consulted the companions, and the agreement was on what Ali bin Abi Talib (assassinated: 40 AH) suggested, which is the date from the Hijra, after the proposals of those who said we date from the time of the mission of the message were rejected, and then Omar said: “No, rather we date from the migration of the Messenger of God, for his migration distinguished between truth and falsehood.” (Al-Tabari, History of Nations and Kings).

It is true that the Qur’an mentions dividing the year into twelve months, but until the sixteenth year of the Hijra, there was no agreement on a specific date for Muslims. It came as a convention, not a revelation, that is, a human effort, when the need imposed itself. It was said: “A document was presented to Umar, the date of which was Sha’ban, and Umar said: Which Sha’ban? The one that is coming, or the one we are in?” meaning in which year.

However, the first of Muharram of the year was not the day of the migration, but rather it was in Rabi’ al-Awwal. The date was set in Muharram because “the people returned from their Hajj, and it is a sacred month, so they agreed on Muharram” (Al-Tabari, History of Nations and Kings). Here comes the need and circumstance, and the ancient historians were explicit in their dates, and there are those who see the agreement of the months and seasons as a need as well, so that each month can express its meaning.

*Iraqi writer