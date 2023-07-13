The Dubai Government Human Resources Department decided that the Islamic New Year holiday for the year 1445 in the bodies, departments and institutions of the Dubai government will be on Friday, July 21, 2023 AD.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates and residents on its land, praying to God Almighty to return it to the Arab and Islamic nations with good health and wellness.