‘Hijos de perra’ is a new comedy in which the stars are the small four-legged companions: dogs. This dog adventure is starred by a cast of great actors, headed by Will Ferrellwho lent their voices to the film directed by Josh Greenbaum. Its plot promises to bring more than a smile to whoever sees it, so, if you haven’t seen it yet, here we leave you all the details so you don’t miss the Universal Pictures film and where you can watch it ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sons of a bitch’, cast: which actors lent their voices to the film starring dogs?

Official trailer for the movie ‘Sons of a bitch’

Where can I see the movie ‘Sons of a bitch’?

For now, The movie ‘Sons of a bitch’ can be seen only in theaters, since it has only been in theaters for a short time. When its run on the big screen is over, this film may be available ONLINE on streaming services that manage to obtain the rights to include it in their catalog.

However, if you want to watch ‘Strays’ (2023) – its original name in English – ONLINE and for FREE, it is possible that platforms such as Cuevana or PelisPlus have the complete film in Spanish on their websites, although, as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must access them under your responsibility.

YOU CAN SEE: Tickets to CINE A 6 SOLES!: in which theaters is the offer for ‘The Film Festival’ available? [LINK]

When is ‘Hijos de perra’ 2023 released?

Will Ferrell is Reggie in ‘Sons of a Bitch’. Photo: Universal Pictures

‘Sons of a bitch’ premiered on Friday, August 18, 2023 in theaters in the United States; while, in Peru, the film arrived on Thursday, September 14. On the other hand, there are countries in which the film cannot yet be seen, such as in Spain, where the premiere of ‘Vida perra’ (in peninsular Spanish) will be on Friday, September 22.

#Hijos #perra #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #watch #ONLINE