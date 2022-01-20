In National Athletic They made a request this Wednesday for support for the entire squad in the 2022 season, and special support for Aldair Quintana, goalkeeper discussed and for whom protests have been made in recent days.

At a press conference, leaders, players and the great historical reference, René Higuita, showed their support for Quintana, and they hope that the fans will do the same. A clean slate for the goalkeeper is the goal this year.

Rene’s confusion

The funny moment of the press conference was put by René Higuita, who when he grabbed the microphone to talk about Aldair, had a phrase that aroused laughter from everyone present.

First, the ‘Loco’ said that “Aldair is showing his face, the president has been very clear and they see that there is support from the institution. We are showing our faces so that the fans support us in this championship. This is a social issue, where we begin the signaling and it is important to make agreements”.

Then came René’s confusion: “They don’t throw fruit at a tree without stones… They don’t throw stones at a tree without fruit, sorry. I’m getting a little nervous, because I haven’t picked up a microphone for a long time, ”he immediately excused himself, causing jokes on social networks.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA… The best thing about Atlético Nacional’s press conference on Aldaír Quintana is the intervention of the great @higuitarene. It’s already lowered all spirits. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5N268mJUxi – Óscar David Ríos Gil🚲🌎 (@Orios8) January 19, 2022

His son also joked

Even his son, Andrés Higuita, made a post on Twitter to joke with his father’s phrase.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

