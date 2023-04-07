Saturday will arrive and it will be the apocalypse, and it is not said by the coffee grounds that a seer analyzes, nor the entrails of a lamb sacrificed to know the omens, but a scrawny Dane, with a white, almost transparent complexion, who leads the Itzulia. Vingegaard says so. “It is always like this in the last stage”, he prophesies from the platform of the Amorebieta House of Culture, where he sits down to break down the stage. “I expect total chaos; let Landa give everything he has ”, but he also believes that Jumbo, his team, will respond, “because he has done it all season ”.

The Itzulia is held in Eibar, and not in Arrate, where it usually is, but in the center of the city, because a Spanish-French pigeon shooting competition prevents the race from reaching there, even though the explosive charges that the organizers have placed during the tour can burst the stage. And Vingegaard is the quintessential dynamiter of the test, although Landa, 13 seconds behind, only lost two, because the rest belong to bonuses.

But before the last stage, the penultimate stage was run, of course, and in Amorebieta a Colombian triumphed. In the Hika vineyards, on Wednesday, Sergio Higuita, who says he is very disciplined, “like a square German”, and perhaps that is why he runs for Bora, a team from that country, had a bitter afternoon, because He was sweating from going up the wall towards the winery that was the goal of the third stage, and he found himself next to the fence, a mechanic, who was not there by the City Council, but by the UCI, with a spare bicycle.

But it was a very narrow passage and not all fit. With the unexpected surprise, the Colombian had to release the pedal. And starting again on a wall of 24% percentage is not a trivial matter. The mechanic pushed, but Vingegaard was already flying toward the finish.

But Higuita, who is capable of making an ode to cycling in any interview, who “is my great love”, because “every time I ride a bicycle I feel free, I feel happy”, did not resign and in Amorebieta he took a revenge, not a revenge, because in no case was there fraud in Hika, but a coincidence.

So he won the stage using his resources to prevail at the arrival of the group of favourites, and some others, who broke the peloton nine kilometers away to reach Amorebieta, when Mas tensed up the group and, as always, Jonas Vingegaard accepted the challenge. . It was accepted by all those who have something to say in the last stage in Eibar; That doesn’t mean they’re going to say it.

“It’s why I move, it’s why I wake up every day,” says Higuita of his sport, which was hard for him to focus on when he was a kid, because his father worked in one company in the morning, and at night in another; and although his mother sold cosmetics by catalogue, she did not get enough for the bicycle. And now that he does reach him, he is happy, and he acknowledges that he won because he ran the Spring Classic many times, which ends on the same stage, “and he knew he had to attack from afar.” He did well. He celebrated, had dinner and went to bed, Eibar arrives with his emotions, the narrow differences in the General and the eye on Vingegaard and his announcement that chaos is about to fall.

Classification 5th stage

Position Runner Time 1 Sergio Higuita 3:59:57 2 Andrea Bagioli 3:59:57 3 Mattias Skjelmose Jense 3:59:57 4 Matteo Sobrero 3:59:57 5 Mauro Schmid 3:59:57

General ranking

Position Runner Time 1 Jonas Vingegaard 21:08:52 2 Michael Landa +00:13 3 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen +00:32 4 David Gaudú +00:32 5 Matteo Sobrero +00:34

