Rene Higuitaone of the great legends of the Colombian National Team and Atlético Nacional, sparked controversy this Friday after referring to the recent results of Néstor Lorenzo’s team in the qualifying round and the issue of the Colombian goal.

He did it in dialogue with Snail Radio where praised Kevin MierNacional goalkeeper, and gave his opinion on the call-up of Camilo Vargas, Álvaro Montero and Devis Vásquez

In fact, the recognition of Mier led him to be named the best goalkeeper that national football has and who will possibly be the owner of the tricolor arch in the near future.

René Higuita spoke about the Nacional goalkeeper. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Kevin is the best goalkeeper that Colombian soccer has

“Kevin was not called not because of capacity but because of a technical decision. I want to say that we must have confidence in him, the coach wants the best for him, for the National Team and for Colombia. Questioning the coach for taking a player, I don’t get into that.”Higuita began explaining.

and He added: “Kevin is the best goalkeeper that Colombian football has. At the moment, he is the one who has complied with all the processes and at any moment he will be called to the National Team. We with the National Team goalkeepers are very calm.”

Likewise, he believes that Mier has all the talent to be under the orders of the best coaches in the world and there he gave the example of Pep Guardiola.

Kevin Mier, Atlético Nacional goalkeeper.

If they ask for a goalkeeper that Guardiola likes, we have Kevin (Mier) and Vargas who is a starter in our National Team

“When they ask me for a recommendation, I give them good ideas. If they ask for a tall goalkeeper, we have (Álvaro) Montero; If they ask for a goalkeeper that Guardiola likes, we have Kevin (Mier) and Vargas, who is a starter in our National Team; If he is a saver, he has great Chipi Chipi conditions. If we look at the rest of the teams, we have an impressive line-up in goal. If they look for us, they will find us… The best playing with the feet are Kevin and Camilo Vargas“, he pointed.

Archers summoned in the Colombian National Team

Deis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper.

For his part, he referred to the call of Devis Vásquez ahead of Mier: “If they have called him it is because they have seen him, I personally have not done so. Those who have that condition are called to the National Team. For Devis, I love that they called him and I hope he takes advantage of that opportunity.”

On the other hand, he spoke about Néstor Lorenzo’s process and assured that he liked what the Argentine had done: “I liked what the National Team has shown with Lorenzo. It is very difficult to put together a game model and he has done it. Arriving, calling players and having them do what he believes is not easy. Because of the undefeated record he has and the process he is advancing, I remain enlightened. It is a team that goes, that seeks its result. “At this moment is when we must strengthen ourselves the most and say that we are doing very well.”

Atlético Nacional news

Finally, René Higuita took the opportunity to refer to Nacional’s present: “What Nacional wants has not yet been consolidated, which is a process where they want to be supported by veterans and the youth team. Right now we are thinking about a budget, debts and a deficit that must begin to be filled. Players and technicians have come out, but it has not been consolidated. When the process is good, players from the quarry can join.”

With information from Futbolred

