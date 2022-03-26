The bike path between Salou and Cambrils is a stress factory. Narrow, winding in sections, with tree stumps in some areas and Mediterranean pines in others; very busy in high season, flanked by street vendors, sometimes invaded by them and their buyers. Ten kilometers for the very coffee growers. It is appreciated, however, the effort of the two towns to trace a route from which it can hardly be taken, but for the stage of the Volta a Catalunya, the organizers decided to take the long way, to make a detour, let’s go , 168 kilometers, which is already around.

But roads wider than the bike lane do not guarantee that stress will disappear, quite the contrary. It appears right away, with the rain, the wet asphalt and when the Ineos proposes that the race has to become an exercise in psychological wear, apart from the physical, which is supposed, and that before taking the start, the cut of the tape, the greetings and the flag, eight runners decide to go home, among them Alejandro Valverde, whose medical report paints him like a fox, with discomfort that he has dragged on since his fall on the Strade Bianche, seasoned with allergy problems and difficulties breathe. The viruses that have circulated through the peloton since the season began.

MORE INFORMATION

However, it is the action of the Ineos team that stirs the guts of the runners. Luke Plapp presses hard, another one of those promising youngsters, who at 21 years old does not seem to be afraid of anything, and at his wheel a large group leaves that is reduced to a trio, with the Australian as a beacon and in his wake his boss Richard Carapaz and the Colombian Sergio Higuita, and perhaps his rivals thought those three were crazy, where were they going with 130 kilometers ahead and at least three more hours of racing? But they did know where they were going. “It was planned,” Carapaz confesses later. “It was all or nothing.” So it was almost suicidal planning that the others didn’t take as seriously as they should have. Neither Almeida, who was the leader, nor the teams that lead packing specialists, at a stage that any expert would have predicted would result in a massive arrival, at that finish line on Avenida de la Diputación, leaving the beach to the left Calvet, the Mediterranean pine groves and the most stressful section of the bike path.

Through the Monsant and Prades mountains, Plapp already off the hook, after receiving thanks for the services rendered; Under the drizzle that made the descents dangerous, Higuita and Carapaz increased their difference to more than three minutes. The Colombian, champion of his country, and the Ecuadorian with his golden Olympic champion bicycle, made room for their long-winded escapade, which is recounted in the chronicles of the newspapers that turn yellow in the newspaper archives, when there was no television and the stories they became exercises in faith for the reader. They didn’t mind the cold or the rain. “Carapaz likes this weather,” his squire Castroviejo had commented at the start. Higuita did not need a spokesperson: “I like to run no matter what, I don’t care about the weather,” he announced before giving the final blow to the Volta, which seemed to be played among the favorites on the Montjuic mountain, but it was decided in the mountains that garrison the Costa Daurada.

No one was able to get a hold of Higuita or Carapaz; no one seriously decided to try at all, not even the rebellious Ayuso, who launched himself down the Coll de la Teixeta and reduced the difference, although his team preferred that he return to the fold to help Almeida, who was wearing the white jersey and green as a leader, but he already knew by then that he was going to lose it. So the stage was decided by sprint, as predicted, but only between two riders. And Carapaz won, but Higuita achieved something more important: he is the new leader and becomes the favorite to win the Volta, with a lead of 16 seconds over the winner of the stage and 52 over Almeida. Except for surprise in Barcelona, ​​the race seems to have an owner.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.