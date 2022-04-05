His father announced his retirement at the end of the year, Pipita abandons football without indelible traces, even if for a few years he was among the strongest 3-4 of his generation, always hovering between the champion who never was and the relentless gunner
The Pipita who on the pitch has always worked by subtraction – movement to free himself, shot, goal: this he has done at high levels for more than a decade – is exactly the same as his father gave it after the announcement of his retirement. in these hours, he surrenders to the history of football. By the way, sorry for the intrusion.
