Gonzalo Higuain has discovered a brand new membership! The attacker will quickly be part of the MLS membership Inter Miami.
At his first press convention as the brand new Juve coach, Andrea Pirlo had already acknowledged that he was planning with out Higuain sooner or later. The Bianconeri’s new head coach made it clear that it will be greatest for each side to go their separate methods in the summertime.
Shortly thereafter, the Argentine striker was linked to Inter Miami, the membership owned by famous person David Beckham. This monitor had develop into hotter and warmer not too long ago, now Higuain’s transfer to the USA is imminent.
Switch knowledgeable Fabrizio Romano stories that an settlement has been reached between all three events. Juve lets the 32-year-old transfer on for a free switch and is completely satisfied to get the massive wage of the middle ahead from the payroll. With Inter Miami, Higuain can also be clear, which is why the paperwork are at present being exchanged to deliver the deal over the stage.
In Miami, Higuain will quickly meet an outdated good friend: Blaise Matuidi additionally moved to the Florida membership after terminating his contract with Juve a number of weeks in the past!
Leave a Reply