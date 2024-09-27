A month ago, Los Angeles-based Higround celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular anime One Piece with six themed keyboards and seven mousepads, and now the brand is teaming up with the legendary Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.

Higround introduces a new keyboard and mousepad with Hideo Kojima’s iconic design. Inspired by the creative spirit of the creator of Metal Gear, the collaboration offers a special version of the Basecamp 65 keyboard with updated cushioning, as well as an XL mousepad.

Both accessories feature the iconic Kojima Productions logo on a black background. It should be noted that the design was worked on by Hideo Kojima himself.

Without a doubt, this new collaboration pays tribute to Kojima’s mastery when it comes to telling intricate stories; without leaving aside the details and beautiful illustrations of their games.

The Kojima Productions x Higround collection was available for a very short time, since all units have been sold.

Kojima Productions x Higround Base 65 Keyboard

Designed in collaboration with Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions collection brings innovation and cultural disruption to life.

The famous 65% keyboard with dyed PBT keys is transformed into a Kojima work. This mechanical keyboard has interchangeable switches, stabilizers and pre-lubricated switches, an aluminum plate and Dampening Plus that allows you to play or work more comfortably.

Custom damping levels eliminate any unnecessary whistling and keep the sound of the switches clear.

