Highways, towards the 36 billion plan

Autostrade per l’Italia shareholders are preparing the ground for a possible reorganization. As Il Messaggero writes, Cdp equity (51%), Blackstone Infrastructures Partners (24.5%) and Macquarie Asset Management (24.5%) who own 88.06% of Holding Reti Autostradali (HRA), have renewed ahead of time the shareholders’ agreement signed on May 3, 2022.

The most substantial change is the advancement of the deadline one week after the end of 2024. There could be the conditions for a shareholder reshuffle, because the two international funds may no longer find it convenient to remain.

Cdp Equity, BIP Miro Lux SCSp and Bip-V Miro Lux SCPs (both owned by Blackstone) and Italian Motorway Holdings sarl (Macquarie), […] «have agreed to postpone to 7 January 2025 the date by which each Party will have the right to avoid the automatic renewal of the Pact upon expiry of the initial period which will expire on 3 May 2025, pursuant to Article 30.2 of the Pact».

It is clear that having set the termination date immediately after New Year’s has its rationale. In fact, by tomorrow Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Aspi, will deliver to the MIT the new investment plan for 2038, the expiry date of the concession.

From what has been leaked, the plan includes 36 billion in investments with a tariff plan of 8% increase per year. It will be a difficult objective to achieve and desired by the pressure of the Blackstone and Macquarie advisors. A tariff increase equal to inflation is more within reach and in any case the comparison will focus on the identification of a series of instruments, based on the current rules.

Extension tools could be used to modulate investments through different forms of funding: in CDP circles it is understood that there could be a new solution, a public finance fund, it would be an idea that would clarify things on several fronts.

From tomorrow to December 31st, when the MIT will announce its verdict on the new plan, there will be a heated debate. Foreign partners have been itching for some time for some differences, if the investment plan does not contain significant increases in tariffs, they could ask for a “free for all”. And for Aspi, new scenarios would open up.