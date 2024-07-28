The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the Competition bill which also includes the issue of motorway concessions. According to a note issued by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, for the first time a portion of the motorway tolls will not be paid by large concessionaire groups, including international ones, but it will go to the Italian State.

Highway tolls turn

“The goal is carry out public works and keep the tolls under control”commented the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. A note: the innovation does not immediately concern the entire Italian network of over 7,000 km, of which more than 5,700 are subject to payment, but will come into force for the concessions that will expire starting next year (furthermore, starting from 2025, concessions cannot have a duration exceeding 15 years.

The new scheme

In particular, Gazzetta also explains, the new scheme provides for distinguishing the tariff in three different components: a tariff and management system under the authority of the concessionaire, a construction tariff system also under the authority of the concessionaire, and a tariff system for supplementary charges for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the latter aimed at recovering public funding granted for the construction of the toll infrastructure system. The new tariff model has already been tested in four concessions.