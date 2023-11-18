International funds say no to the reorganization and merger with Gavio’s assets

Blackstone and Macquarie have no intention of changing the current shareholding structure of Autostrade per l’Italia. La Stampa writes this today, after the same newspaper had yesterday revealed the project which would envisage a revolution in the infrastructure company with the entry of Astm through the transfer of its assets.

As La Stampa explains, “according to the project created by Jp Morgan, a possible governance structure (once the activities of the Gavio group have been merged with those of Aspi) would include a participation with three shareholders: Blackstone, Cdp and Astm, the new entry into the capital who would be the industrial reference partner who would be responsible for operational management. The plan does not mention Macquarie which evidently, based on the simulation, should somehow exit the infrastructure game.”

But according to La Stampa it is “an eventuality forcefully rejected by the Australian fund according to which it is completely false that the group could accept a sale or reorganization of Autostrade. Blackstone has also denied involvement in any reorganizations. “AndBoth groups highlighted large past and future investments,” we read in La Stampa. With an operation like the one hypothesized, underlines the Turin newspaper, “Italy would find itself faced with the possibility of creating a company of European caliber”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

