Mexico City.– The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported that as a result of the tropical storm “Alberto”, it maintains the total closure due to landslides in three sections of highway and a railway line, in addition to three partial closures on roads in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Chiapas and Coahuila.

In a statement, the agency detailed that the total closure was on roads in Nuevo León: MEX 58 Linares-San Roberto km 0+700 to km 64+000 (landslides occurred).

As well as the MEX 40D Saltillo-Monterrey toll highway km 75+000 where there are landslides; and the Mexico-Nuevo Laredo Railway “B” km B-1004.400 Santa Catarina (20 meter section without ballast due to water current), by railway vibration detour “BF”.

In Tamaulipas, the damage is on: Route 101 San Luis Potosí-Matamoros Highway T. Tula-Ciudad Victoria, section of the San Luis Potosí / Tamaulipas state border, Ciudad Victoria km 160+000, due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the SICT indicated that partial interruptions to traffic remain on the highway in Chiapas: MEX 211 Huixtla-Ciudad Cuauhtémoc km 27+000 to km 35+000, due to landslides.

In Coahuila: Federal 40 Monterrey-Saltillo, both bodies km 42+000, due to landslides and in Nuevo León: MEX 53 Monterrey-Monclova km 9+200, due to water crossing over the crown.