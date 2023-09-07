Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 21:35

At least 6.5 million cars will fill the main highways that leave São Paulo for the interior, the coast and other states on the extended Independence Day holiday. For a stress-free trip, you need to avoid peak hours.

The forecast is for heavier traffic and risk of congestion between 4 pm and 10 pm this Wednesday, 6th, and all morning of Thursday, 7th. On the way back, Sunday, 10th, the intense flow starts at 9 am and goes until 23 hours.

The highways under concession should receive 2.8 million vehicles, according to the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp). The state highways managed by the Department of Highways (DER) have a forecast of 1.1 million cars. Another 2.6 million take the federal highways that connect the capital of São Paulo to neighboring states: Dutra, Fernão Dias and Régis Bittencourt.

With the forecast for higher temperatures in the coming days – it reaches 31ºC on Saturday, 9th, in Baixada Santista – many people will spend the weekend on the coast. Through the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, the main access to the region, 410,000 vehicles must go down the mountain towards the beaches.

The Rodovia dos Tamoios should receive 203,000 vehicles bound for the beaches on the north coast. According to the concessionaire, with no forecast of heavy rains, the two lanes should operate normally.

Last weekend, the downhill track was out of operation due to excessive rainfall and the risk of landslides. For 24 hours, it was necessary to carry out a stop and go operation on the new runway. Through Padre Manoel da Nóbrega, which serves the south coast, 260,000 cars pass.

Used as access to the Mantiqueira region, including Campos do Jordão, which still receives winter tourists, the Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto Corridor should carry 610,000 vehicles. Serving the regions of Campinas and Ribeirão Preto, inland, the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System is expected to have 917,000 vehicles. On the other hand, through the Castello-Raposo System, an option for the southwest of São Paulo, 680,000 cars pass through.

Among federal highways, the highest volume of traffic – 1.2 million vehicles – is expected on Fernão Dias, which connects São Paulo to the south of Minas Gerais and the capital, Belo Horizonte (MG). It is also the access to the historic cities of São João del Rey, Tiradentes and Ouro Preto, which receives many tourists at this time. Dutra, which connects the capital of São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, receives 570,000 cars.

On Régis Bittencourt, the connection between São Paulo and Curitiba (PR), drivers should be aware of the mountain stretches, between km 336 (Juquitiba) and km 370 (Miracatu), and km 498 (Cajati) to 524 (Barra of Turvo).

road care

The State Traffic Department (Detran) of São Paulo has warned motorcyclists who are going to hit the road of the need to keep the helmet visor activated during trips. According to the agency, many drivers have been caught with the accessory lifted or removed, claiming excess heat. The visor protects against stones and insects that can get into the rider’s eye.

He also recalled that many drivers, especially on trips to the coast, wear flip flops or sandals, causing a risk of accidents. “These shoes do not fit the feet and compromise the use of the pedals, which can lead to a fine. In this situation, it is best to drive barefoot, ”he advised.