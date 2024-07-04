Very serious toll for the accident that occurred on the A14 today 3 July: seven injured including two children and a woman died

On the morning of July 3, an accident struck the province of Bari, on the motorway stretch between Acquaviva delle Fonti and Bari Sud. The accident that occurred this morning on the A14 motorway caused the death of a woman and the injuries of seven people, two of whom are in serious condition. According to what has been learned, the victim was aboard a van that overturned for reasons yet to be ascertained while travelling in the overtaking lane in the direction of Pescara.

Among the injured there are also two minors, all of foreign nationality. The two most serious cases, both classified with red code, concern a 30-year-old transported to the Miulli hospital in Acquaviva and a 17-year-old hospitalized in the Di Venere in Bari. The others involved in the impact, including a 59-year-old man and three boys, presumably the victim’s husband and children, had a red code and were transported to the Policlinico in Bari.

The Fire Brigade, Highway Police and the 8th Bari Section Directorate of Autostrade per l’Italia intervened at the scene of the accident. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of the accident and collect detailed information on the vehicles involved.

Due to the accident, traffic on the A14 was completely blocked. The motorway section between Acquaviva delle Fonti and Bari Sud was closed for several hours. Motorists heading towards Pescara, diverted onto the 16 Adriatica state road, were caught in long queues, creating inconvenience for all travellers.

The situation returned to normal only in the late afternoon, around 7:00 p.m., when the motorway section resumed normal traffic flow. There remains bitterness for the tragedy that occurred and the hope that investigators can shed light on what happened to prevent similar episodes from happening again in the future.

These episodes always highlight the safety rules that drivers are required to follow. Respecting the highway code in all its parts, even when it seems superfluous, can save lives: ours and those of others.

