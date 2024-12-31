The year 2025 starts with a increase in highway tolls. Despite the discounts that will continue to apply This year, the cost of traveling through any of them will be between 3.84% and 5.45% higher than last year. The one with the AP-7 on the Alicante-Cartagena section and the AP-46 will be the most expensive and the least expensive will be the AP-66. State-owned tolls will charge a base penalty of 2% for vehicles that do not have device for electronic toll collection and will continue throughout the year to be free between twelve at night and six in the morning.

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility published this Tuesday the Ministerial Order that sets toll prices, which represent an increase of between more than 3% and almost 6%, which could be higher if they do not continue to be appliedreduced, the subsidies that were agreed in 2022 to mitigate the effects of inflation. Then, the Government agreed that in 2023 the increase could not be higher than 4%, a discount that would be gradually reduced and that will continue until 2026, until when the toll rates must have an impact “little by little” in drivers progressively, specifies the department of Oscar Puente in a note.

Tolls with administrative concession and state radials

By 2025, the most pronounced increases on toll highways under administrative concession will be seen on the AP-7 between Alicante-Cartagena and in the AP-46 They will be 5.45%, compared to 7.72% if the discount did not yet exist. They are followed by the AP-9 -with an increase of 5.34% compared to 7.56% without discount-, and below the 4% increase, the AP-6, AP-51 and AP-61. In all these cases, they become 3.89% more expensive compared to the 6.13% that would have grown without a discount.

With regard to road tolls managed by the State Land Transport Infrastructure SocietySeitt, dependent on the Ministry of Transport, in 2025 there will be a 2% base increase for vehicles without a Tag device and a weighted average increase of 5%.

These highways are the R- 3/R-5, R-2, R-4, M-12, the AP-7 in the Alicante Ring Road, the AP-7 in the Cartagena-Vera section, the AP-36 between Ocaña and La Roda and the AP-41 between Madrid and Toledo.

Subsidies for use

In addition to the limitation on the increase in the cost of tolls, the central government and communities will maintain standing during this year subsidies for users of some highways, such as the AP-71, AP-46, AP-51, AP-61, AP-7 Málaga – Guadiaro and AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, with discounts for regular use or reduced rates in different time slots.

In 2025, the bonuses that exist in the AP-9 which will coincide with the increase in rates and will be assumed by the Ministry for a value of 11 million and are also maintained for regular use and the free sections between Morrazo-Vigo and A Coruña-Barcala are maintained.

They also remain in 2025 -and increase for heavy vehicles, for an estimated value of half a million euros – the bonuses for regular use in the AP-66 and the same thing happens in the AP-68where this January 1 the bonuses for light and heavy vehicles that were introduced in 2009 will be maintained.