The Government has published this Wednesday, finally, the details of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that it has sent to Brussels. In the series of documents that collect the 30 components – the different areas into which the plan is divided – are the investments that are expected to be made with the money that arrives from Brussels (140,000 million, of which 72,000 million are direct aid) to combat the coronavirus crisis. Also the committed reforms and their guidance for the European Commission to give its approval to the arrival of these funds. These are some of the main projects:

The Government plans to extend the toll to all highways in the country The Government plans to implement “a payment mechanism” for the use of the high-capacity state network (highways and highways) from the year 2024 and also opens the door to extend this toll to all roads in the country, both national and regional as premises, as stated in the recovery plan sent to Brussels.

The structural ERTEs will be financed with a fund that will be paid by workers, companies and the Administration The vast majority of reforms associated with the labor market sent to Brussels should be ready in 2021: collective bargaining, subcontracting, reduction to three types of contracts, regulation of structural ERTE, which will be financed with contributions from companies, workers and the Administration.

The Government plans to raise taxes on air transport to reduce emissions One of the reforms included in the plan is the adaptation of the tax system to the reality of the 21st century. Among the changes, the Government assures that “it will be necessary to review the taxation of the air sector to act on emissions.” In other words, it plans to raise taxes on aviation to correct the sector’s emissions.