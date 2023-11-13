Hard times for transport costs with the surcharge of motorway tolls linked to CO2 emissions, a new tax burden imposed on commercial vehicles. This tax measure, implemented in Germany for the first time, while aiming to promote the adoption of more energy efficient vehicles and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, certainly involves an increase in costs which will be reflected on the end user . In addition to Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Spain are also considering the introduction of CO2-related motorway tolls.

Highway toll costs, increases for trucks

From the December 1, 2023in Germany motorway toll costs increase with the entry into force of one surcharge on the motorway toll linked to CO2 emissions for commercial vehicles, trucks as well 7.5 tons. From 1 July 2024extends to vehicles beyond 3.5 tons. Austria will also implement the tax from January 2024, and other countries will follow in the coming months.

In practical terms, transport and logistics companies pay a fee with the new tax supplement of approximately 200 euros for every ton of CO2 emitted. This tax will also be adopted in Austria from January 2024, with other countries to follow.

In Germany, the motorway toll surcharge linked to CO2 emissions comes into force on 1 December

From 2024 to 2027, the reform in Germany is expected to generate additional revenue of 30.5 billion euroshalf of which will be allocated to the improvement of federal highways and the other to “measures in the field of federal railways”.

How much is the toll for trucks in Germany

The basis for calculating the toll in Germany changes, going from the total authorized weight (F2) to the technically authorized weight (F1), and failure to comply may result in heavy fines. The tax amounts to approximately 200 euros per ton of CO2 emitted. The average toll without tax is 19 cents per kilometre, but from 1 December 2023 it increases to 34 cents per kilometre. For example, a truck Euro VI who travels 108,000 kilometers currently spends approx 20,500 euros for the toll; with the increase, this expense would rise to more 36,000 euros.

The toll with the tax increases from 16 to 35 cents per km

THE electric trucks instead they are exempt from payment until 31 December 2025 and subsequently they will only pay the 25% of the rateexcluding those under 4.25 tons which will continue to be exempt. The exemption for i LNG trucks ends December 31, 2023.

How to check truck emissions

The transport companies Italian companies operating in Germany must consider the real CO2 emissions of their truck fleet to accurately determine the amount of the tax. For this reason it is advisable to register on the website Toll Collect by December 1st to check how your vehicles will be considered. Currently, most vehicles on the road fall under the class 1 of CO2 emissionsthe most expensive, which includes Euro 0 – Euro V vehicles and some Euro VI vehicles registered before July 2019.

On the website of Toll Collect you can check how your vehicles will be considered

However, the German Federal Toll Collecting Agency (Toll Collect) will by default classify all vehicles in class 1, including some Euro VI vehicles registered after July 2019. It is essential, after registration, to check with the emission class detector Toll Collect if your vehicle can get one more advantageous classification and, if necessary, request online linking to the best emission class via the Toll Collect website.

CO2 emissions class for trucks Germany

The client companies of DKV Mobility they can simplify this process by using the service DKV Mobility CO2 Class Check. Through the portal DKV COCKPIT or the DKV Mobility website, you can therefore determine the CO2 class of your vehicle by entering the information from certificate of conformity and from registration document.

The CO2 class can also be determined from the DKV COCKPIT portal

If the CO2 class is 2, 3, 4 or 5, companies must download the necessary documents to avoid higher Class 1 tariffs. The customers of Toll Collect in Germany they can directly upload documents to the dedicated portal, while those registered via DKV Mobility access thedownload area on the DKV online portal. DKV Mobility verifies the data and transmits the result to the toll manager to ensure correct invoicing.

