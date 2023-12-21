Russian President Putin launched traffic on the M-12 highway to Kazan

On Thursday, December 21, the opening of the M-12 Vostok expressway from Moscow to Kazan took place. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony and delivered a speech via video link. The head of state thanked all the specialists who participated in the construction of the highway, especially noting the high pace of work.

The M-12 highway was built ahead of schedule

I thank all the specialists, workers, engineers, designers who participated in the construction of this important transport route. Thank you for your enormous work and high pace of work. And, of course, for completing construction seriously ahead of schedule Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to Putin, M-12 was built in three years – previously, infrastructure projects of this scale and complexity have never been implemented in such a short period of time. The President noted that the project is an excellent example and guide for the future, which proves that Russia has the ability to build “high quality, faster and more.” Moreover, we are talking not only about roads, but also about housing, social and industrial projects. Putin said that both construction complexes and related industries are ready for development.

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev / RIA Novosti

The head of state believes that the emergence of a new road will make travel in the corresponding direction more convenient and safer. In addition, the M-12 will help increase the volume and efficiency of cargo transportation. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin added that the construction of the highway provided a “powerful incentive” for the development of housing, industry and other transport projects in the country. He separately thanked the president for his support.

To get from Moscow to Kazan, you will need 6.5 hours

It is known that the M-12 “Vostok” passes across the territory of the Moscow, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Chuvash Republic and the Republic of Tatarstan. The total length of the highway is 811 kilometers, of which 569 kilometers have to on the toll road. It is allowed to travel along the highway at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour, but in some sections – up to 120–140 kilometers per hour. Thanks to the road, drivers will be able to get from Moscow to Kazan in 6.5 hours.

Traveling along the new highway will cost more than four thousand rubles

A week before the opening of the expressway, the state company Avtodor, which managed the M-12 project, revealed the cost of travel on toll sections. Thus, for car drivers, a trip from the Russian capital to Kazan will cost 4,481 rubles, and from Nizhny Novgorod to Kazan – about 1.6 thousand rubles. For freight transport departing from Nizhny Novgorod, travel will cost almost 3.4 thousand rubles.

You can get a discount of up to 15 %

The Avtodor press service noted that car owners have the opportunity to receive a discount. To do this, you need to be a member of the loyalty program, which allows you to accumulate points for trips on toll sections of the company’s roads. The discount can be up to 15 percent – in this case, the driver of a passenger car can pay 3,809 rubles for a trip from Moscow to Kazan.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

During the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” program, the president was informed that the cost of travel on the M-12 highway had increased to six thousand rubles, after which Putin promised to check the situation with tariffs on the new highway. According to him, there is a possibility that not all sections of the road have the same price.