On his visit to the south of Veracruz statePresident-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, promised that will never betray to the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and promised to continue the legacy of the founder of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

In her message during the inauguration ceremony of the Acayucan-La Ventosa highway, from Veracruz, Sheinbaum signed that she “will continue with the legacy of best president of MexicoAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador”.

“Today we inaugurate the road that is part of the Interoceanic Corridor. It is like inaugurating paths of transformation because in each work, in each sense that the president has done, we see the essence of what our movement represents: equality, it means ‘for the good of all, the poor first’ and above all, a long-term vision for our country.

“Today I come here to Veracruz, in the south of Veracruz, to tell you that we will not betray, that we will continue with the legacy of the best president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that there will be no turning back, that there will be no betrayals, that we will continue walking with the people of Veracruz and with the people of Mexico,” he said before hundreds of residents who applauded his speech.

Likewise, the Morena member asserted that by inaugurating works, such as the one this Sunday, it is seen the essence of what the fourth transformation represents and “means for the good of all, first the poor.”

