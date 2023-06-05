Genoa – “This morning I asked for summon the motorway concessionaire of Autostrada dei Fiori who, like the others, must act with greater responsibility and bear, where necessary, the costs of removing construction sites on the busiest days. From next weekend to the end of September we cannot tolerate programming errors on construction sites that disqualify a region that is driving growth in Italy. We cannot make our tourists pay for the planning errors of the past of those who manage our roads”.

So the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti after long queues, up to 23 kilometres, which were registered yesterday on the A10 Genoa-Ventimiglia. “Yesterday the queues were concentrated in the west – concluded Toti – because an extra effort was made in the other sections of the motorway to better manage the traffic wave, while on the Autostrada dei Fiori many construction sites have not been removed”.