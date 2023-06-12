Genoa – Law has been signedagreement regarding refreshments for the extra costs generated by the construction sites motorways on sections under the responsibility of Autostrade per l’Italia in Liguria. The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, the Governor Giovanni Toti, the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the Secretary General of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority Paolo Piacenza, the President of the Port System Authority were present at the signing of the Western Ligurian Sea Paolo Emilio Signorini, the CEO of Aspi Roberto Tomasi, the representatives of the road transport acronyms.

The agreement signed today results in the withdrawal of the expected agitation announced by the road haulage acronyms. “The sense of responsibility of the parties involved – Toti said – has allowed the closing of this bridging agreement which supports road haulage and the whole economy and the port system of Liguria, in this phase in which there are still inconveniences for the commissioning safety of the motorway network. The goal is to achieve the construction of new infrastructures, but it is clear that until that day it will be necessary to ensure that the territory is supported, as required by the agreements with Aspi”.

The protocol destines 70 million euros as a flat-rate refreshment to road hauliers for the years 2022 and 2023. Aspi undertakes to pay the hauliers the amount according to an annual breakdown: 35 million for 2022 to be paid by 31 December, which will be paid to the hauliers who used the Aspi infrastructure in 2022 in the Ligurian territory on the basis of certifications which will be subject to checks by the concessionaire in the context of a specific technical table. The remaining 35 million for 2023 to be paid by 30 June 2023 in the same manner.

At the conclusion of the cash back initiative, expected for 31 December 2025, any further remaining surpluses they will be distributed in the following years with the same methods and intended to support Ligurian logistics. To this end, continues the note from the Region, a monitoring table will be activated within the first quarter of 2024, made up of a representative of each party signing the protocol, who will have the task, on the basis of the cash back usage data, of define the amount to be allocated for 2024 for the expected flat-rate refreshment. A supplementary mechanism to the cashback service currently in use will also be introduced on an experimental basis only in Liguria. It is envisaged to double the toll reimbursement percentage envisaged to date, if the heavy vehicle (3, 4, 5 axles) registers more than 3 delays in the calendar month. The doubling of the refund % (up to 100% of the paid toll) would be applied from the 4th refund in the month.

The remodeling of construction sites

The organization of construction sites on the motorways between Piedmont and Liguria changes every weekend from June to September. And they are entered ‘bands of protection’ from 2pm on Friday to 12pm on the following Monday. These are the measures announced today by Autostrade per l’Italia and Autostrada dei Fiori in the meeting, requested by the Piedmont Region, after the inconvenience and endless queues of the past weekends, in particular in the long weekend of 2 June. The regional councilor for Infrastructure and Transport Marco Gabusi took part in the meeting. “We have obtained a remodeling of the construction sites. We are aware – he explains – that important actions are in the field and that the investments in progress envisage interventions that are not simple but real modernizations that look to the future and will deliver to citizens structures with a new life perspective of 50/60 years”. The importance and complexity of the planned construction sites “would have required the motorway managers to partially close several stretches – explains the regional councilor – but, on everyone’s part, the will to be able to guarantee traffic prevailed, albeit with considerable efforts in planning management.

On the A6, where it has been verified that traffic is much more intense than in the pre-Covid period, motorists heading to Liguria will find one lane between Ceva and Millesimo and two lanes, always guaranteed, in the prevailing traffic direction during all summer weekends, in section Altare – Savona. In the opposite direction, towards Turin, two lanes upwards will always be guaranteed on Sunday afternoons and Monday mornings. The plan illustrated by Aspi’s Dt1 technical management envisages “construction sites on the A26 between Ovada and Masone with a permanent suspender which guarantees two lanes in each direction, a permanent construction site in the Olimpia tunnel near Castelletto Monferrato which always guarantees two lanes in a southerly direction and upgrading works on the Mottavinea, Stresa II, Mottarone I-II tunnels, towards the lakes, which will interrupted on the weekends”.