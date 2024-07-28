Who knows when the new one will arrive Traffic Laws. It has been talked about for months now, but there has still been no word on the entry into force of the new text: Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, has always indicated July as the decisive month from this point of view, even if in recent weeks there has been talk of a possible postponed to September of the reform. In any case, the minister continues to express his confidence in the improvements that will result from the new rules.

New Highway Code

Starting from an ACI-Istat data, Salvini returned to talk about the reform of the Highway Code on his official Facebook profile. “The reduction in deaths on Italian roads in 2023 is an encouraging figure, but it’s not enough“wrote the leader of the League. The above data in fact refers precisely to road victims, who in 2023 were decreased by 3.8% compared to the previous year. According to Salvini, the new Highway Code could further improve this data.

Reduction of road fatalities

“I am convinced that the new Highway Code will contribute to reduce a massacre which still counts 3,000 victims per year, with more prevention, real road education, updated rules and severe sanctions – added the Deputy Prime Minister – We do and will do everything possible in this challenge that concerns everyone’s life, even if everyone is called to do their partwith responsibility and common sense”.