Time to update the Traffic Laws, focusing on the issue of safety. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini anticipated the topic for discussion and launched the appeal for discussion between institutions, local authorities but also the forces of order who, during the presentation of the Dekra Report on security, wanted to ask the emphasis on the desire to create this technical table by the end of the year.

The owner of MIT thought to include too the Ministry of Educationto make even the youngest aware of the issue by bringing road safety education back into schools on a permanent basis: “I think it’s time to create a table for updating the Code that has the local authorities, therefore the representatives of the municipalities and the 2 Ministries, as well as that of Transport, key: that of the Interior – I am thinking of the Traffic Police from the point of view of prevention and repression and also to that of the School. The data I was listening to (in the Dekra Report, ed.) tell me that it is essential to bring road safety education to the classrooms, at least in high schools”.

Indeed, a lot has changed since the launch of the current Highway Code, entered into force 30 years ago. Legislative Decree 285 of 30 April 1992 legitimized the 245 articles which read in the current context can certainly be improved, first of all with regard to the changes that mobility has faced, with new technologies that have radically changed the way of understanding travel and driving. Safety and prevention will in any case be central to the new discussion table on the Highway Code, as underlined by Salvini himself: “We’ll talk about updating the code with the others at this table, but in the most serious cases I think that the revocation for life of the ability to drive and consequently, given the situation, to kill, can and should be considered. With road safety education you can intervene on fourteen and sixteen year olds. but when you catch a fifty or sixty year old drugged or drunk driving there evidently the school failed a few years before his mission there you have to drastically intervene.