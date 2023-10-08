Matteo Salvini returns to talk about the revision of Traffic Laws. Or rather of tightening, given that with the new rules the tolerance towards many driving behaviors will be, at least in theory, much lower than the current one. But when will the new code actually come into force? “The new rules are now in the hands of Parliament, I hope by Christmas they will become law“declared the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

The use of cell phones

Among the incorrect behaviors most affected by the new rules established by the Highway Code is the use of cell phones while driving, which Salvini harshly condemns in words but bringing with him concrete data. “The leading cause of death and accidents in Italy is not alcohol or even speed, but it is mobile phone – he has declared – It’s a distraction, just think about it in our country one in four accidents is the result of using this tool while driving. People are convinced that responding to a message on WhatsApp takes just two seconds, but precisely those two seconds correspond to 25% of road accidents in Italy.”

Close for everyone

But the crackdown will not only concern those who use cell phones while driving: from alcohol to driving to drug use, including new limitations for new drivers, the new Highway Code will have something for everyone. “As a minister, as a motorist and as a father, I am happy with the approval of these new regulations which first and foremost aim to bring real traffic education to schoolsgiving points on the license to the children who attend these courses, and then allowing for more checks to be guaranteed – concluded Salvini – This means that new drivers will no longer be able to drive cars of a certain engine capacity, that anyone found positive in drug tests while driving will have their license withdrawn, and also that there will be harsher measures taken against those who park in spaces dedicated to disabled. We want to be more severe from this point of view too.”