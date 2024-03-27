The Chamber approved with votes 163 in favor and 107 against (and a solid 'no' from the opposition) the Bill 'Interventions regarding road safety and delegation to the Government for the revision of the highway code'. The measure passes to the Senate for consideration.

Fight against alcohol and drugs

The bill intervenes directly on some rules of the Highway Code, tightening the measures to combat driving under the influence of alcohol (also providing for the installation of an alcohol lock) and drugs (the crime is triggered regardless of the status check of psychophysical alteration resulting from the intake of substances). The short-term suspension of the license is therefore introduced following a series of serious infringements (such as driving against traffic) and in relation to the 'asset' of points still available, while the sanctions are tightened, with the extension of the period of suspension of the licence, against the use of smartphones or other devices while driving.

Crackdown on those who abandon animals

The bill also imposes a crackdown on abandoning animals on the street: anyone who, with such behavior, causes road accidents resulting in deaths, injuries or serious or very serious personal injury risks up to seven years in prison.

New drivers

The administrative measures include the establishment, at the Ministry of Infrastructure, of the register of telematic agencies that provide automotive consultancy services, the increase in driving restrictions for new drivers and the extension of the duration of the driving ban from 1 to 3 years imposed on some categories of vehicles in relation to their power (while in some cases the age necessary for driving vehicles used for the transport of people decreases).

Speed ​​Cameras

A complex package of innovations in the code concerns speed cameras. In particular, in the case of multiple violations within the same time and on a stretch of road that falls under the jurisdiction of the same owner body, there is no material accumulation of sanctions, but the application of the sanction foreseen for the most serious violation, increased by a third. While even in the 'streets' of Venice it will be possible to ascertain and sanction the speed of boats thanks to the 'barcavelox'. The use of 'speed cameras' for checks from restricted traffic areas will be subject to a series of limitations (and the establishment of new limited traffic areas will have to be subject to the binding opinion of the prefects).

Helmet requirement for scooters

Therefore, for all scooter drivers, there is the obligation to wear a helmet, a sticker and an insurance policy, together with a ban on leaving urban centres. While the circulation possibilities for motorcycles, thermal and electric, on extra-urban roads and motorways are expanding.

The insurance coverage verification system is then strengthened by cross-referencing the data deriving from sanctions, including those for running a red light. The delegation, whose exercise is set for 12 months, concerns the review and reorganization of the regulation of motorization and road traffic. There are 4 general principles and 27 specific directive criteria.