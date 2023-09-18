Highway code, Salvini tightens sanctions. Here’s what risks those who drive with their cell phones

The government has decided to tighten the sanctions for those who drive altered by drugs and alcohol and distracted by his cell phone. It was indeed The bill “Interventions on road safety and delegation for the revision of the Highway Code” was approved today by the Council of Ministers.



The text he returned to CDM after the passage to the Unified Conference where it was asked to tighten the sanctions for those who use the cell phone while driving or for speeding. With its definitive green light, the parliamentary process can begin. The government’s objective – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is approve it by autumn. The new measures concern in particular stricter rules on the use of mobile phones while driving and for those who come found drunk and is responsible for serious crimes such as fleeing after a car accident: license suspended in the first case, revoked forever in the second in case of recurrence.

For the use of cell phones while driving, in particular, the penalties go from 165-660 euros to 422-1,697 euroswith driving license suspension from fifteen days to two months from the first violation. In case of relapse in the two-year period, reports the MIT, in addition to the accessory sanction of suspension of the driving license from one to three months, already provided for by the current code, the payment of a sum of between 644 and 2,588 euros is expected, in addition to a deduction of points from the driving licence: 8 in the event of a first violation and 10 points for the second violation.

Highway code, Salvini tightens sanctions. This is what risks those who drive drunk or drugged

Matteo Salvini he repeated it several times: “Zero tolerance for those who drive drunk or on drugs”. Here are tougher rules for those who are drunk while driving or “after taking drugs”: license suspended for up to 3 years. For repeat offenders, drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel is prohibited and compulsory the alcohol-lock That blocks the engine in case of blood alcohol level above zero. Lifetime revocation if very serious crimes are committed while driving, such as fleeing after a road accident. In case of suspicion of drug taking, there is the immediate withdrawal of the driving licence.

Highway code, toughened penalties. Here’s all the news

”It will – moreover – be possible contest through remote checks the violation of the obligation to give priority at crossings to pedestrians and cyclists”. The Ministry of Infrastructure also announces that remote controls will also come into force for ”violation of the ban on stopping and reserved parking, only in cases where the spaces reserved for traffic police bodies, firefighters and services are occupied. emergency, pink stalls and stalls reserved for disabled people, electric vehicles, loading/unloading of goods and public transport services”.

”With a view to regulating the use of Speed ​​Cameraswe are moving towards a stringent definition of the technical specifications of the devices and their positioning”.

The Conference then asked to increase financial penalties in case of parking in stalls dedicated to disabled people, raising them, for mopeds and two-wheeled motorbikes, to 165-660 euros (now expected from 80 euros to 328 euros) and for the remaining vehicles to 330-990 (now expected between 165 euros and 660 euros). Heavier fines though you park in the lanes reserved for the parking and stops of buses and all public transport vehicles: for mopeds and two-wheeled motorbikes between 87 and 328 euros (now between 41 and 168 euros) and between 165 and 660 euros for the remaining vehicles (now between 87 and 344 euros). Finally, the Joint Conference proposed to intervene with a regulation to expand the list of roads suitable for the creation of cycle paths.

