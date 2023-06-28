The Council of Ministers has approved the bill to reform the Highway Code. License revoked for repeat offenders who drive drunk or drugged, helmet and scooter insurance, reorganization of speed cameras, license suspension for those who use the telephone

Confirmed the package of innovations widely discussed in recent days on the government-initiated draft law for the revision of the Highway Code, mainly focused on improving road safety. The Council of Ministers approved the text in the meeting held in the late afternoon of 27 June. Now begins his parliamentary journey. The Government counts on the conversion into law by the autumn.

driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: license revocation — "Crackdown and zero tolerance on the use of alcohol and drugs while driving. If you kill dope, take drugs or get drunk and get behind the wheel, you don't see your license anymore". With these words Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized, in the press conference following the approval in the CDM on June 27 of the bill on the reform of the Highway Code, the provision that provides for the revocation of the license for those who are repeat offenders (i.e. violate the law more than once) when driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

highway code, scooters — The interventions on electric scooters have been confirmed in the road code reform bill. It will be mandatory to wear a helmet, the vehicle must have an identification code (a license plate) and be covered by insurance. The lights are also mandatory. Scooters will not be allowed to circulate outside urban centres. Rental vehicles must be equipped with a device that automatically deactivates their operation if they leave the permitted areas.

close on speed cameras — “It will no longer be possible to place speed cameras with the limit that suddenly drops from 90 to 50 km/h to make money”. Salvini thus commented on the project which plans to standardize speed detection equipment at national level and to review the criteria for placing the stations, so that their use is intended above all to improve road safety.

phone while driving, license suspended — It doesn't matter if you are a novice or an expert. Anyone caught using the phone while driving will have their license suspended. It is one of the innovations envisaged in the bill to revise the Highway Code, approved by the Council of Ministers on 27 June.