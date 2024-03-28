Highway Code, Salvini: “A text built with the determination to lower the number of victims on Italian roads”

“I am proud of the approval in the Chamber of the Bill on road safety and changes to the Highway Code: it is an important step to renew rules that have been in place for decades, which do not take into account the new mobility”. He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the deputy prime minister and minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini after the green light from Montecitorio of the new highway code.

“A text built with the determination to lower the number of victims on Italian roads, with significant innovations such as the introduction ofalcohollock and a restriction for those who drive under the influence of drugs or drive a car while using the mobile phone. But also the identification of vulnerable users for those who travel on two wheels. No less important objective is to simplify the lives of citizens, allowing tools such as speed cameras to really serve to prevent bad driving behavior rather than turning citizens into ATMs”, explains the secretary of the League.

“We have tightened up sanctionsbut also privileged prevention, establishing joint activities in schools with the Ministries of the Interior and of Evaluation and Merit to train conscious young drivers. Without forgetting to bring order to the jungle of micro mobility where attention is paid to the safety of users and other road users. Our work is the result of listening to over a hundred stakeholders, with whom we have shared many choices. Now we await the debate in the Senate, but I trust that the work of the Chambers can only make this text even more functional”, concludes Salvini.