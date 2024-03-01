Safety objective. With these premises the new Highway Code is preparing for the test of the vote in the Chamber. The text with the changes strongly desired by the Government and by the minister Matteo Salvini has in fact passed the examination of the Transport Commission in recent weeks and will now have to pass to the scrutiny of the Room.

The news for the Highway Code

“The goal was clear – explained the deputy of the League Riccardo Augusto Marchetti, speaking in the Chamber – guarantee greater safety on Italian roads, which are increasingly the scene of dramatic accidents. New rules and severe penalties for alcohol, drugs and cell phone use while driving. But not only that: no more speed cameras to make money with national approval of the devices, access to 120 cc motorcycles on motorways for adult drivers, penalties for those who abandon animals, measures to support vulnerable users such as motorcyclists and provisions at traffic lights and intersections for people with disabilities.”

Safety objective

But not only that, according to Marchetti the new Highway Code would also meet the needs of families: “The new Code also meets the needs of families who often have only one car and cannot afford another specifically for their newly licensed children: we have in fact raised the power limit for newly licensed drivers in a reasonable way taking into account the engine capacity of a 'medium power car. Now full steam ahead with the process for the final approval of a measure that has been awaited for years, which has the aim of guaranteeing greater safety, protecting road users, saving Italians money and punishing more severely those who, by transgressing, they endanger the lives of others and their own.”