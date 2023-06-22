The Ministry of Transport with Matthew Salvini is working on Review of the Highway Codewhich he announced in recent months and reiterated in the Chamber during the question time of 7 June 2023. In answering questions, Minister Salvini confirmed that the road safety bill will soon be presented to the Chambers, and among the news there is an ad hoc package for whom drunk driving and under the influence of drugs. A tightening on is also envisaged electric scooters.

In fact, it will be introduced in the bill currently being defined the compulsory use of the alcohol lock for those who have already been condemned for driving under the influence of alcohol. It’s all about the device, which prevents the car from starting if the driver’s BAC is above zero. Against drunk driving it should be remembered that from July 2022 newly type-approved cars must be prepared for the installation of the engine block with integrated breathalyzer.

Among the novelties there may also be the so-called driving license life sentenceor the definitive withdrawal of the driving document in the most serious cases, such as having caused accidents under the influence of substances or in a state of intoxication.

The Reform of the Highway Code by Salvini also wants to regulate the wild micromobilitymainly caused by theimproper use of electric scooters.

In fact, the law will contain a package of rules dedicated to micromobility: mandatory helmet and identification mark for scooters in addition to thecompulsory civil liability insurance. For these vehicles also heavy penalties for the wild stop and for driving against traffic. The speed limit will also be lowered between 20 and 25 km/h.

Hefty fines even for cars they park in double rowon sidewalks or in places reserved for disabled without having the right.

Within the reform of the Highway Code, a part is dedicated to the discipline of Speed ​​Cameras, which in Salvini’s intention should not be tools to raise money but to save lives. Therefore the law will regulate the devices used by the Municipalities that they are not approved and require constant maintenance to maintain performance standards.

The goal is to make homogeneous the instrumentation used on the national territory, proceeding with theequalization of procedures for the approval and approval of speed detection systems.

Under the bill, drivers of motor vehicles will have to maintain a distance of at least one and a half meters when overtaking bicyclesprovided that road conditions permit. If conditions do not permit it, lateral spacing must be adequate. Also, a new arrangement called “certificate cycle” at traffic lightswhich provides a early stop line for bicycles compared to cars, known as the “advanced house”.

However, the bill limits the ability for municipalities to allow the transit of bicycles in the opposite direction to trafficallowing it only through the realization of two-way bike lanes of march.

The draft bill also includes changes regarding the security of railway level crossings, introducing new provisions to prevent accidents and improve the protection of pedestrians and motorists. Furthermore, they are foreseen new penalties for violations relating to parking in restricted traffic areas (ZTL) and access restrictions. These measures aim to ensure a greater compliance with the rules traffic and parking rules, in order to improve road safety and reduce congestion in restricted traffic areas.

“It is positive that the Government and the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, have focused attention on the reform of the Highway Code, with a bill that will soon be presented in Parliament and which places greater attention on road safety in Italy – he has declared Toni Purcaro, Executive Vice President DEKRA Group and President DEKRA Italy.

“It is very important to raise awareness among the new generations, also through information campaigns in schools, as they experience mobility as a real sharing service, through the use of sharing platforms. All the more reason, in light of the latest news events, I agree with Minister Salvini’s intention to implement the safety rules to be applied both to novice drivers, by increasing checks and tougher penalties, and to scooter users, to also protect pedestrians from any dangers of incorrect or dangerous driving”.

According to Purcaro: “It is also necessary to monitor the state of use of urban sharing vehicles, as passing from one user to another they require constant verification of the level of security. In this regard, DEKRA carries out 28 million revisions every year worldwide, as well as testing the physical and digital safety standards of new generation vehicles to make them increasingly performing and automated.

As we know – concludes Purcaro – in the period January-June 2022, Istat recorded 81,437 road accidents with injuries to people and 1,450 victims, so it is necessary to understand that road safety in our country must become a cultural issue: we must raise awareness that safety is not a optional, but a right for everyone”.

We hope that in the next reforms action will also be taken on the problem of young people behind the wheel of supercars with a curtailment of street stunts.

