The countdown for changes to the current Highway Code begins. After months of proclamations and institutional meetings, the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini has returned to talk about the innovations to be introduced, giving a timetable for the definitive text which will be discussed by the Executive and will be examined by the Chambers. “We will bring the final draft of the bill to the next Council of Ministers, on 18 September”.

Tougher penalties and awareness raising

The head of the Department of Transport then spoke about the main updates and innovations of the new Highway Code, from the tightening of controls to more severe penalties: “The text provides for prevention, education, controls, but also sanctions and ‘beats’ for those who make mistakes. Even with the permanent withdrawal of the license for the most serious facts – reports Quattroruote – The objective of my ministry is to reduce the number of deaths on Italian roads: three thousand a year is an unacceptable massacre. For new drivers – let’s think about the deaths of the last few hours – at least for the first years of the license we have foreseen the impossibility of driving large-engined cars. Let’s add heavier penalties for those found driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, the use of mobile phones will be sanctioned and education at school is also fundamental”.

The new Highway Code and news for scooters

There is also a focus on micromobility and speed limit regulation tools, with some ad hoc rules for speed cameras: “In Paris they decided after a referendum: democracy always triumphs. I don’t ban them because I’m a liberal, but I simply put the speed limit, the ban on leaving urban centers, helmet, license plate and insurance because even the scooter that is souped up and goes at 60 per hour on the ring road is a risk for himself and for others. For speed cameras, common sense must reign, it’s fine outside a hospital or near a school but there’s no need to place them randomly to raise money. They must be regulated.”

The 30 km/h limit

Finally, Minister Salvini also wanted to address the issue of speed limits, with the case of Bologna being the leading city in Italy regarding the new 30 km/h limits within the urban centre. Even in this case the Lega representative has no doubts about it: “The limit is fine for sensitive and dangerous places, but saying that in the city everyone is going at 30 per hour makes no sense”.