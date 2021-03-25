Two witnesses confirmed irregularities this week in the award of public works to Lázaro Báez during the presidencies of the Kirchners in the oral trial for the directing of contracts in favor of the businessman K.

On the one hand, the former General Coordinator of National Highway Bids Roger Botto explained that the millionaire financial advances granted during Kirchnerism to Austral Construcciones “they are not use and custom “ in tenders.

On the other hand, the employee of the Deputy Management of Agreements of that organism, Andrea González said that during the presidencies of the Kirchners: “they entered notes, requests for a work agreement, They were authorized with a note stating the term it had to have, the amount and what work it was”. He did not specify who sent those notes that did not correspond to the norms of a normal bidding process.

These irregularities are added to the surcharges and the works that the Báez companies charged but did not finish. In addition, it is suspected that the financial advances were a maneuver by some officials to ensure the collection of bribes.

This oral trial in which Cristina Kirchner told the TOF 2 judges that “History has already judged me” and they were part of his theory of lawfare. TOF 2 is made up of Jorge Gorini, Andrés Basso and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu.

“There are many ways that a contractor can start muddy the court and delay the work. Meanwhile ‘took advantage of the fact that I already received the financial advance‘”Botto said about this controversial payment method.

Part of the 3 billion dollars that during the presidencies of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner were awarded to that and other Lázaro Báez companies they were financial advances.

Botto gave a statement on Monday before Federal Oral Court No. 2, in the framework of a new virtual hearing of the oral trial followed by the vice president and a dozen former officials and businessmen for alleged irregularities related to the award of road works in Santa Cruz between 2003 and 2015.

Then he referred to the Award Certificate and the Contract Certificate. One is that it has to be presented with the offer and the obligation to keep it updated is the offerer.

The first “could present it in several offers at the same time because there is still no work that compromises its capacity.” The other certificate “is the one you have to present at the moment to update because that yes compromises their ability to carry out the work, “he said.

“Can not present that same certificate three times ”, said Botto.

The witness pointed out that the presentation of the Award Certificate is mandatory in the processes governed by Public Works Law 13.064 and that it must be presented before the contract is signed.

In an expert opinion that the court already has, it was sought to determine whether the Báez companies had the technical capacity to carry out the works, based on the information provided by the National Registry of Public Works builders.

According to experts Bona and Panizza, for example, the amounts committed by Austral and Kank & Costilla between 2006-2007 were $ 199,670,000 and the capacity granted was $ 72,373,403. “The difference in capacity for this stretch of expertise is – $ 127,296,597 “they pointed out. “This shows that in this specific case the company Kank & Costilla was awarded works for an amount very superior to that of their contracting capacity, “said the expert opinion.

Regarding Austral Construcciones, it was determined that the amounts committed to 2006 were $ 400,730,366 and its granted capacity of $ 72.88.93, which shows a difference in capacity of – $ 407,470,295.

“This certificate of capacity shows that Austral Construcciones was awarded works for an amount very superior to their contracting capacity ”, the experts agreed.

Botto described his current employment situation as an “independent consultant.” He explained that prior to joining Roads, where he worked between 2016 and 2019, he had worked in a small company, in an economics consultancy and eight years in the company Abertis Infraestructuras.

In relation to his tasks within Roads, he stated: “The functions were to assist the general administrator in all bidding processes for public works and contracting of goods and services.” He added that, upon his admission, “the General Coordination of Bids and Contracts was formed.”

For her part, the witness Andrea González recalled that she began to work in the National Highway as of 2009 in the Deputy Manager of Agreements.

In the round of questions, the prosecution – represented by the attorney general Diego Luciani and the adjunct prosecutor Sergio Mola – consulted him about the tasks of the area in which he worked and the intervention of that office in the preparation of the agreements.

Within this framework, González described: “They entered notes, requests for a work agreement, They were authorized with a note stating the term it had to have, the amount and what work it was”. “The agreement was drawn up and I went around the house, as it was called ”, in relation to the different areas of the organization that intervened in the process, explained the official.

He added that he did not intervene in the preparation of the agreements and pointed out that they were only in charge of the administrative part. In this sense, he pointed out that there were five or six employees in the area and that they did not carry out the subsequent monitoring of the agreements.

Then the president of the court asked the witness if she knew and if she had received any kind of indication from the former head of the National Highway Directorate, Nelson Periotti, to which she replied negatively.

After the conclusion of González’s statement, a midterm was called until the next hearing to be held on Tuesday, March 30.

Look also

Look also

