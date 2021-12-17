The soldiers of the Ventimiglia Company inspected a bus with a Romanian license plate.

Imperia – Anti-drug operation at the motorway barrier of Ventimiglia on the border with France: the Provincial Command of the Financial Police of Imperia, he intercepted and kidnapped 14 kg of marijuana and arrested a person for international drug trafficking.

The soldiers of the Ventimiglia Company have inspected a bus with a Romanian license plate who was entering Italy and thanks to the report of the anti-drug dogs they checked the hold of the vehicle, finding the drug wrapped in 5 cellophane wrappers, inside the personal luggage of one of the passengers. The Romanian citizen who owned the luggage was arrested.

Also in Ventimiglia, the financiers have kidnapped 157 articles of counterfeit clothing and reported the peddler.