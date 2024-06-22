Juarez City.- Hugo LT, an element of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) was linked to proceedings for the crime of sexual abuse, reported personnel from the State Superior Court of Justice (TSJE).

In addition, the judge decided not to link him to proceedings for the crimes of abuse of authority and illegal use of public force, it was announced at the end of the hearing held this Friday afternoon.

At the request of the Public Ministry, the judge granted a period of two months to close the complementary investigation.

As reported, the initial hearing was declared private at the request of the Public Ministry that represents the victim and was supported by the legal defense of the accused, so despite the principle of publicity that establishes that the criminal process must be public, it was preserved. the safety and dignity of the offended party.

The road agent was formally accused on Monday, June 17, of the crimes of aggravated sexual abuse, abuse of authority and illegal use of public force. The Control Judge declared the arrest carried out by elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) legal, so the social representation asked the judge to formulate charges against the accused.

According to the Approved Police Report, which was read by the MP, the element was detained in the early hours of Saturday, June 15, by elements of the State Public Security Secretariat in response to a civilian’s request for help.

The details of the police action were not revealed, however, the SSPE announced that Hugo LT, a municipal police officer commissioned by the CGSV and who was assigned to the third shift (at night), was reported by the offended party.

The woman and a friend declared before the MP that the officer touched the complainant, who was detained for an alleged violation of the Road Traffic Regulations.

The highway police officer asked the judge, through his defense attorney, for the duplicity of the constitutional term, so this Friday, June 21, the judge was charged solely with the crime of sexual abuse and remains in the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso). number 3.