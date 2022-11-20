Monday, November 21, 2022
Highway 25 between Hyvinkää and Mäntsälä – a bus and a car crashed

November 20, 2022
There has been a head-on collision between a bus and a car on Highway 25.

On Highway 25 there has been an accident involving a bus and a car. The road is closed between Hyvinkää and Mäntsälä. A more precise place is between Ridasjärventie, Hyvinkää and Keravanjärvi, Mäntsälä.

Firefighter on duty at Central Uusimaa rescue service Tomi Airaksinen says from the situation center that a bus and a car were involved in a head-on collision. According to Airaksinen, the driver and passengers of the bus were uninjured, but the first aid is currently treating the driver of the passenger car.

– The road is completely cut off there at the moment. The 13 people in the bus apparently survived without injuries, says Airaksinen.

– There was apparently one person in the car. There is no more detailed information about it yet.

According to Airaksinen, the bus stayed on its wheels during the collision, but he does not have more detailed information about the passenger car.

Airaxinen estimates that at two in the morning, highway 25 will remain closed for at least another hour, because fuel has spilled onto the road from the bus. Towing equipment is also expected at the site before the road can be opened to traffic.

It is not yet known why the vehicles collided. The exact weather conditions of the accident site were also not known to the situation center. Snowfall and slight frost are forecast for southern Finland on Sunday.

