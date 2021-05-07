The zombie theme is present everywhere, even in the world of manga and anime. A clear example is Highschool of the Dead, authored by the writer Daisuke Satō.

In this play, a group of high school students must survive an outbreak of walking corpses. For that they resort to all the weapons they have at their disposal. At the beginning they are very improvised, but later they get modern and effective weapons.

Highschool of the Dead anime came out in 2010

This work began to be published in 2006, and some years later, in 2010, it was adapted into an anime by the studio Madhouse. The complete series comprises 12 episodes, as well as an OVA.

Since then it has caught the attention of fans. Not only because of its level of violence, which was to be expected due to its theme, but also because of its outstanding animation. Although yes, it is well known for its large amount of fanservice.

Sometimes in an exaggerated and incredible way. There is no shortage of occasions when indiscreet camera angles are used, and in others to events that hardly anyone could believe.

Despite that, the story of Highschool of the Dead it is enjoyable, revolving around a student, Takashi komuro. He is one of the survivors of the Fujimi Institute, and together with some colleagues, they deal with the threat in the best possible way. But everything is against him.

Don’t expect a sequel and for sad reasons

The point is that zombies are not the only problem they have. As it happened in the series of The walking dead, some of the humans who survived became worse than them.

So there are those who seek to take advantage of the situation and bring out the worst. Komuro and the others not only want to reunite with their loved ones, but to accumulate all the weapons possible and find a way to get away from the city.

What they most want is to find a safe haven, where they can restart their lives. Many fans are waiting for you Highschool of the Dead come back with a new season.

Unfortunately, that seems almost impossible. To begin with, the manga is unfinished due to the death of Satō, who passed away in 2017. His brother, Shōji, who was in charge of drawing it, commented for a long time that he does not feel capable of following the story.

To make matters worse, his notes on how the plot would progress were also lost due to a flood. If by chance a sequel to Highschool of the Dead, it would be something completely original.

There is no way to stick to this writer’s original vision. Unlike in comics, where several authors create new adventures of the same characters, in manga there is usually only one. Everything ends when you decide to do it or circumstances force it.

Or like in this case, where death intervened. So it’s best to enjoy the show for what it is. This available actually in Netflix.



