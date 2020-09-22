Health Minister Jens Spahn announces a new corona strategy for the cold season in Germany. There should be central contact points for patients with classic respiratory symptoms.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have achieved Germany.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn now has a new Corona strategy for the autumn and winter announced.

So-called Fever clinics to become central contact points for patients with the classic symptoms of a respiratory disease.

We have summarized basic facts about the coronavirus for you. We also offer you the current number of cases in Germany as well as the Corona news out Germany.

Update from September 21, 10:13 p.m.: After his appearance on ZDF (see previous update) was Jens Spahn on Monday evening also in the ARD to guest. In the “Corona Extra”, the Federal Minister of Health promoted the autumn or winter vacation in Germany to spend. “We have seen, with the winter vacation – keyword Ischgl – and now again during the summer vacation, that traveling and mobility also create additional risks of infection.” Bavaria to this day fight with the sources of infection that resulted from it. “I think you can also go in Germany have a great vacation, ”said Spahn.

Corona in Germany: Spahn explains new strategy and urges caution

Update from September 21, 7:33 p.m.: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn wants to set up fever clinics throughout the autumn. On Monday evening, the CDU politician on ZDF once again emphasized the importance of so-called fever consultations. In the show Corona special: well prepared for autumn? said Spahn: “If you agree that patients with respiratory diseases will be treated in a practice at certain times of the week, then that is also a very simple and very effective means of preventing the waiting room from becoming the main route of transmission.” operate in another location.

So that the number of infections does not explode in the cold season, the minister on the tried and tested: “What remains important are the banal AHA measures: Keep distance, Hygiene rules, Everyday mask. We can all make a difference in everyday life by taking care of each other. “

Fever clinics: The doctors’ associations shared a response to Spahn’s proposal

Update from September 21, 5:21 p.m.: The move by the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, throughout the autumn Fever clinics Setting up for respiratory diseases solves at Medical associations a split echo. The chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, believes that the supply should be in the General Practices occur. “After all, there is also most of the experience in treating infection patients,” he told the Rheinische Post.

Weigeldt called fever clinics an important option, if increased regionally Covid-19 cases occur. But be that close exchange with the practices on site, as they would know best how Supply situation look straight. In regions with few Corona cases however, care should not be outsourced from the practices unnecessarily.

To protect the Risk patients demanded Weigeldt, the telephone finding of a Sick leave to enable again. “Infection patients who do not need any treatment in the practice, for example because they have a mild flu-like infection, can cure themselves at home, and the general practitioners would not have to worry about the possible risk of infection for their other patients,” he explained.

New Corona strategy: National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the German Medical Association are reacting cautiously

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians also reacted cautiously Spahns Advance. “Doctors in private practice can cope with the corona risk that the beginning of the cold season brings with it across the board,” said a spokesman Augsburger Allgemeine. Fever centershow she the Minister of Health suggest, are not the method of choice everywhere. In sparsely populated areas, for example, there are other options such as special consultation hours for doctors in private practice. “The prerequisite for a successful Corona strategy in autumn is that the open financing issues are quickly clarified and that sufficient protective equipment is available,” emphasized the spokesman.

Klaus Reinhardt, the boss of Federal Medical Association, expressed itself in the New Osnabrück newspaper similar. Fever clinics could one useful addition Above all, however, “solutions are required that are precisely tailored to the local conditions”. To the hustle and bustle in the practices in the Cold and flu season, reinforced by corona, the practices prepared for themselves anyway through changed processes, separate waiting areas or separate consultation hours Respiratory diseases in front. However, serial tests and screenings should be systematically kept out of the practices and on special test centers be concentrated.

Safe through the autumn: Germany has so far been comparatively good through the #Corona-Crisis has come. To keep it that way, the Federal Minister of Health @jensspahn in the @DLF special protective measures for risk groups and fever clinics announced.

Update from September 21, 3:04 p.m.: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has the plans to set up so-called Fever clinics facing a feared increase in Corona numbers concretized. “It’s about having an infrastructure that ensures that people don’t get infected with each other in the waiting room. That makes sense for Corona and also with the flu and a possible flu wave, “explained Spahn on Monday in Berlin. Patients with appropriate Symptoms should in future be able to turn to “specialist consultation hours”, “specialist practices” and “regional fever clinics”.

Also stated Spahnthat Rapid tests part of the new corona test strategy should be from mid-October. These are now also qualitatively better. According to the health minister, visitors to Nursing homes be tested quickly to direct one Result to experience.

Furthermore expressed himself Spahn on Monday to the current one dynamics both Contagions in Europe. This is worrying. “There is no neighboring country directly to Germany that does not have a multiple of our number of infections in relation to the size of the population, and that of course also leads to entry into Germany,” said the CDU politician.

Corona high since April: Spahn announces new corona strategy for autumn and winter

Update from September 21, 1:53 p.m.: Health Minister Jens Spahn want a new one Corona strategy for Germany at the latest in the middle October imagine. The quarantine regulations are to be adjusted nationwide, says Spahn in a press conference on Monday in Berlin. There should be no further opening steps, stresses Spahn. In autumn and winter, patients should not be infected in the waiting room of doctor’s offices, which is why so-called “fever clinics” are planned. There are different concepts from the statutory health insurance associations. The Minister of Health did not initially provide any further details.

First report from September 21, 2020

Munich / Berlin – The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic seems Germany to have achieved meanwhile. In many places they are increasing Infection numbers again. Last Saturday, September 19, was 2297 new Corona infections the highest value since April. With a new one Corona strategy wants Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn the country for the feared increase in Corona infection numbers arm yourself in the cold seasons of autumn and winter.

New corona strategy in Germany: fever clinics as central contact points

The new strategy of the Minister of Health sees so-called Fever clinics and special precautions for risk groups in front. In an interview with the Rheinische Post explained Spahnthat it is for patients with classic respiratory symptoms that relate to a flu– or Corona infection * indicate, central contact points should give. The offer is to be developed according to his plans of the associations of statutory health insurance physicians. “Conceptually, they already exist – ideally they should be accessible across the board in autumn,” he said CDU politician.

Almost 2300 # COVID19-New infections are daily highs since April. Our health system is currently able to handle the situation well, but the dynamics in general #Europe concerned. We can all make the decisive difference in everyday life: #AHA – Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) September 19, 2020

Jens Spahn: Preventive series tests in the sensitive areas to protect the risk groups

To protect the risk groups in front of a Corona infection there should also be special measures from autumn. “It is important that we continue to protect the particularly affected risk groups and sharpen the concepts for this in everyday life,” said Spahn clear. in the autumn and winter should preventive series tests become an integral part of the test strategy in sensitive areas such as nursing homes. The Federal Minister of Health warned: “We have to prevent the virus from entering there. The highest level of vigilance still applies. “

Corona Germany: Further development of the test and quarantine strategy by mid-October

Furthermore, announced Spahn indicates that, in coordination with the federal states, the strategy for the Corona tests wants to have developed further by mid-October. “It is crucial that we develop our test and quarantine strategy well and carefully for the autumn and winter,” he said. The realignment of the Test strategy is already in progress. Rapid antigen tests are therefore planned as well as new guidelines from the Federal Ministry of the Interior Quarantine time for returnees Risk areas.

The Test capacities in Germany The Federal Minister of Health affirmed that there had been an enormous boost in the past few weeks. “In the last four weeks alone, around a third of all tests since the start of the pandemic have been done,” clarified Spahn. According to the Ministry of Health it was last 1.12 million corona tests within a week.

