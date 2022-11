Highs, lows and rumors of all the Liga MX teams heading to Clausura 2023

Luis Rodríguez leaves Tigres after finishing his contract and will be a new player for Juárez.

The ‘Chaka’ leaves after 6 years as a feline registering 211 games, 7 goals, 20 assists and won 8 titles.

Unique in being League and Concacaf champion with the 2 royal clubs.

