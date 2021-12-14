Last Sunday, one day after the grand finale of the MLS, began the first transfer movements in the competition.
Only three days later, some teams have not wanted to be left behind and have already made use of the services of some footballers.
Here we present how the stove football in the American pageant.
One of the signings that took place last weekend was that of Jaylin lindsey, who went from being a Sporting Kansas City player to championing the cause of the new Charlotte FC franchise.
One of the so-called ‘bigwigs’ of the Major League Soccer leg market is Pablo Sisniega.
The goalkeeper said goodbye to the LA Galaxy team to defend the three sticks of Charlotte FC.
Today the goal is one of the best goalkeepers that MLS has, so much so that some Mexican clubs have already asked about him.
One of the most recent additions to the Charlotte FC team is that of Vinicius Mello.
The Brazilian who works as a forward striker and comes from Inter in his country. Now he has a new challenge and is looking to do a good job in the upcoming tournament.
The Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota he became a new soccer player for Inter Miami. The midfielder comes from Santos FC and will be on the squad until 2024.
Mota shone with his previous team where he played since 2016. It should be noted that this is the first time he has left his country to try his luck in an international squad.
The player Lewis morgan he packed his bags and left Inter Miami to sign with the New York Red Bull.
The Scotsman signed a contract with the New Yorkers after a transfer valued at $ 1.2 million in General Allotment Funds.
The New York will send the amount of 700 thousand dollars in 2022 and another 500 thousand in 2023.
Another of the casualties of the LA Galaxy team is that of Ethan zubak. The Nashville SC team threw the house out the window to get their services.
With information from the Transfermarkt portal, its market value of legs is 400 thousand dollars.
Another of the Nashville SC hires was that of Teal bunbury. At 31 years of age, the forward left the ranks of the New England Revolution where he was a key part of the outstanding tournament held.
The Los Angeles FC team have already forgotten the bad tournament, and now they have thrown the house out the window to sign the winger Franco Escobar.
The Angelenos disbursed the amount of 600 thousand dollars in General Allocation Funds to hire the former defender of Atlanta United.
Soccer player Daniel Steres, 31, ended his relationship with the LA Galaxy team to sign with the Houston Dynamo.
His market value is $ 500,000 and with his previous team he played a total of 151 games, with 9 goals and 3 assists.
One of the casualties that seems imminent is that of Rodolfo Pizarro. The Mexican player is not having a good time with Inter Miami and everything seems to indicate that he would be returning to Liga MX, where he has offers from various clubs.
Another possible casualty is that of the ‘Chino’ Lucas Zelarayán. The Columbus Crew player could have the hours counted at the club, since there are formal offers from Mexico to return to Liga MX.
The front Jonathan Rodriguez could leave Liga MX to join Major League Soccer.
After his departure to the Old Continent did not take place, the player is no longer comfortable with Cruz Azul and now the rumors point to American football.
One of the footballers who is not having a good time is Giovani dos santos. The Mexican player did not enter into the plans of any Aztec team and his next destiny could be once again in the soccer of the United States.
