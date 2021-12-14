Only three days later, some teams have not wanted to be left behind and have already made use of the services of some footballers.

Here we present how the stove football in the American pageant.

Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 9, 2021 Stephanie Ramos | Dec 13, 2021

The goalkeeper said goodbye to the LA Galaxy team to defend the three sticks of Charlotte FC.

Today the goal is one of the best goalkeepers that MLS has, so much so that some Mexican clubs have already asked about him.

The Brazilian who works as a forward striker and comes from Inter in his country. Now he has a new challenge and is looking to do a good job in the upcoming tournament.

Signed: Jean Mota✍ ??? #InterMiamiCF welcomes midfielder @ JeanMota93 from Brazilian top-flight club Santos FC, with a contract running through the 2024 MLS season with a Club option for the 2025 season. Find out all the details below: https://t.co/rtxwnGxyJL – Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 12, 2021

Mota shone with his previous team where he played since 2016. It should be noted that this is the first time he has left his country to try his luck in an international squad.

??????? WELCOME, LEWIS MORGAN ??????? We’ve acquired the Scottish winger from Inter Miami CF in exchange for General Allocation Money over two years. Let’s go, @ 10lewismorgan! ? ➡️ https://t.co/oCFQTVWyS8#RBNY pic.twitter.com/4Kob9wScrc – New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) December 12, 2021

The Scotsman signed a contract with the New Yorkers after a transfer valued at $ 1.2 million in General Allotment Funds.

The New York will send the amount of 700 thousand dollars in 2022 and another 500 thousand in 2023.

“Ethan has the potential to be a unique attacking player with his combination of athleticism and tenacity. He is dangerous in and around the box and is a constant threat. “ Get to know @ethanzubak ⬇️#EveryoneN | @scoutnashville – Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 12, 2021

With information from the Transfermarkt portal, its market value of legs is 400 thousand dollars.

“Teal is a proven winner who has the pedigree and DNA we look for in members of our club.” – GM Mike Jacobs Learn more about our new attacker @TealBunB ⬇️#EveryoneN | @scoutnashville – Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 12, 2021

Franco Escobar is Black & Gold. ? #LAFC acquires defender Franco Escobar from @ATLUTD in exchange for up to $ 600,000 in General Allocation Money. – LAFC (@LAFC) December 12, 2021

The Angelenos disbursed the amount of 600 thousand dollars in General Allocation Funds to hire the former defender of Atlanta United.

?? @HoustonDynamo has signed US center back Daniel Steres (31 | #LAGalaxy) in exchange for 3rd place in SuperDraft 2022. pic.twitter.com/3uI401rm7m – Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) December 13, 2021

His market value is $ 500,000 and with his previous team he played a total of 151 games, with 9 goals and 3 assists.

IT GOES! ? Rodolfo Pizarro has decided to leave Inter Miami pic.twitter.com/178OZgFbix – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) October 26, 2021

Apparently they want a signing from the MLS yes or yes ??? ‍♂️https://t.co/Jem7I5P5FP – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 6, 2021

#Blue Cross ? Jonathan Rodríguez could leave the Machine. The Uruguayan has been offered to Mexican soccer clubs before MLS. A door that they have already knocked and that does not see it with bad eyes is that of Toluca.@CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/M7cpfMlPaV – David Espinosa (@David_EG) November 30, 2021

After his departure to the Old Continent did not take place, the player is no longer comfortable with Cruz Azul and now the rumors point to American football.