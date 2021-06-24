Atlético Nacional is closing its squad to face the commitments of the League and the Colombia Cup, it would have a smaller payroll compared to last semester since it does not have international commitments, after the failed cycle of Alexandre Guimarães.
The Purslane Set, now chaired by Emilio Gutiérrez, has confirmed the signing of the central defender Felipe Aguilar, who returns to the purslane team after two years, after his time in Brazilian football, specifically Santos and Atletico Paranaense.
Among the rumors that there are, there is talk of businesses very close to closing and of which we have touched on this portal. The steering wheel Yeison Guzman who declined Junior’s offer to wear the purslane shirt is the closest to closing in the next few hours. On the other hand, the expectation continues to define the hiring of two references in the history of the purslane group, we are talking about Alexander Mejia Y Dorlan PabónThe former has already terminated a contract with Libertad from Paraguay, while the latter seeks to define everything with Rayados de Monterrey to help pay his expensive salary, to be able to wear green.
Names also sound in other positions such as the left side Alvaro Angulo of Águilas Doradas de Rionegro, with which there are some approaches. Interest was also known from the side or extreme right Esneyder Mena Deportivo Pasto, although it is a rumor. About him Edwin herrera who sounded also has not yet defined its continuity with the contract with Santa Fe for its passage to the purslane cast, so far it is a discarded issue.
In the last hours it was known that forward Samario Ruyeri Blanco would be a new Atlético Nacional player, the attacker scored 11 goals with Unión Magdalena in the second division of Colombian soccer.
As for the departures of the purslane team, the first was that of the central defender Yerson mosquera who was sold to the premier league Wolverhampton for 6.3 million USD. The outputs of Neyder moreno Y Yilmar Velasquez to Santa Fe, although the latter is on trial. It was also known that with the player Michael Chacon They reached an agreement to terminate his contract that he had until December of this year. The fate of the defender Nicolas Hernandez It is uncertain, although Atlético Bucaramanga has shown interest in him. Gustavo Torres placeholder image He would be the next player for América de Cali. Finally, the homegrown players Agustin Cano Y Sebastian Guerra They have been loaned without option to Valledupar FC, a second division club where there is a sports agreement.
