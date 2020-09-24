Scientists engaged in a war against the corona virus have received a major breakthrough. Scientists have discovered a highly effective antibody against the corona virus. Through this antibody, scientists can make a passive vaccine in the coming days. In the passive vaccine, scientists first inject active antibodies into the human body, while the active vaccine itself produces antibodies in the human body.Scientists at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and Charité – Universitémedizin Berlin have extracted about 600 different antibodies from the blood of people cured of the corona virus. Through tests in the lab, these scientists identified some antibodies active against the corona out of 600 antibodies. Since then, scientists have created these antibodies artificially using cell cultures.

Is effective against corona

Scientists have claimed that these neutrally neutralizing antibodies created in the lab bind the virus. Through crystallographic analysis, scientists said that these antibodies inhibit the process of entry and development of viruses in the cells of the human body. In addition, the immune cell kills the virus through antibodies.

Antibodies shown to be effective in research on mice

Research on mice has proved to be susceptible against the endobody corona virus. This also confirms their high efficacy. Jacob Craye, coordinator of this research project, said that when the antibodies were given to the mice after infection, they showed a mild effect of the corona, whereas the mice that were given the antibodies before the infection looked very healthy.



This research was published in the journal Cell

Research published in the journal Science famous cell has also shown that these antibodies are susceptible against the corona virus. Let the cells of mice resemble human body. Therefore, scientists have considered this antibody equally effective on humans.