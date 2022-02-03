Scientists at Oxford University have discovered the most virulent variant of HIV known in the Netherlands. The discovery is reported on Feb. 3 in a study published in the journal Science.

At the end of 2018, as part of the international Beehive project, scientists discovered a mutation by analyzing blood samples from HIV-infected residents of European countries and Uganda – a previously unknown variant, called VB, was found in 17 people. Of these, 15 turned out to be residents of the Netherlands, so the researchers additionally studied samples taken from 6.7 thousand HIV-positive Dutch people. So scientists discovered another 92 carriers.

Then the experts examined 109 carriers of the VB variant. According to the data obtained as a result of the analysis, the viral load of those infected with this variant was from 3.5 to 5.5 times higher than that of those infected with other strains. In addition, the rate of decline in the number of CD cells (a sign of damage to the immune system) was twice as high – and, therefore, the risk of developing AIDS was also higher. There was also an increased risk of transmission.

“The age, sex, estimated mode of infection and place of birth for these 109 carriers were typical of HIV-infected Dutch people, suggesting that the increased virulence is related to the viral strain,” the article says.

At the same time, the researchers concluded that this variant of the human immunodeficiency virus does not pose a significant threat to public health. They argue that antiretroviral therapy, regularly used to treat people with HIV, is effective against the new variant as well.

“Our results highlight the importance of the WHO recommendations that people at risk of HIV infection should have access to regular testing for early diagnosis followed by immediate treatment,” the researchers note.

A detailed analysis showed that the new version appeared, apparently, in the late 1980s and early 1990s in the Netherlands. In the 2000s, it spread faster than other variants of HIV, but since about 2010, its spread has declined. The effective fight against HIV in the country made it possible to contain the spread of the infection.

